SIKESTON — A milestone moment from Landri Hammontree helped Sikeston stay on a roll with a 65-52 win over Kennett at the Field House on Monday, Feb. 3.

Hammontree’s performance not only propelled the Lady Bulldogs (11-8, 3-2 SEMO) to a fifth straight win, but in the process, she surpassed the program’s career scoring record, a feat earned through years of relentless dedication to her craft and tireless work on the court.

‘I am so proud,” said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. “She’s been working so hard and this record is well deserved. She’s such a hard worker and a competitive player. I love this for her and I know she will do well at the next level, wherever she ends up.”

Sikeston’s defense was as locked in as their offense, sticking to the game plan against Kennett’s standout, Alyce Edwards.

Though Edwards finished with 35 points, the Lady Bulldogs’ defensive effort kept the rest of the Lady Indians (10-10, 3-3 SEMO) in check.

Edwards’ three 3-pointers and scoring burst helped keep Kennett close, but Sikeston maintained control with consistent scoring and key defensive stops.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 28-19 by halftime. Sikeston exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Kennett 22-9 to take a commanding 50-28 lead into the final frame.

“We played well overall, and we looked good defensively,” Shephard said. “We had a game plan against Kennett, and the girls stuck with it. We did a good job of containing Alyce Edwards. She’s a great player, and it’s fun to watch her play. I told my girls that as long as we contained her and rebounded the ball well, we’d be okay. The girls did just that.”

Hammontree led the charge for Sikeston, finishing with 21 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc.

Kennedi Sims added 16 points, while Marlie Crook contributed 15 points and grabbed key rebounds. Jo’Merrah Montjoy had an efficient night, scoring 11 points and playing solid defense.

“These girls played hard,” Shephard continued. “I’m proud of all of our girls, especially a couple of our role players, Faith Calvin and Jo’Merrah Montjoy. They are progressing pretty well and got after it. Also, Crook and Sims are such great leaders and put their teammates in a position to win.”

Sikeston will look to keep its momentum rolling at Kelly (8-10, 3-1 Scott-Mississippi) on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

SIKESTON 65, KENNETT 52

Kennett 10 9 9 24 — 52

Sikeston 16 12 22 15 — 65

Kennett (52) — Alyce Edwards 35, Jayla Ellis 7, BrookLynn Edwards 6, Anekia Farmer 2, Alaina Edwards 2. FG: 21. FT: 5-11. F: 19. (3-pointers: Alyce Edwards 3, B. Edwards 2. Fouled out: Alaina Edwards.)

Sikeston (65) — Landri Hammontree 21, Kennedi Sims 16, Marlie Crook 15, Jo’Merrah Montjoy 11, Faith Calvin 2. FG: 17. FT: 13-21. F: 11. (3-pointers: Hammontree 5, Sims 1. Fouled out: None.)