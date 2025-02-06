All sections
Local SportsFebruary 6, 2025

Klipfel leads Kelly past Charleston in Senior Night blowout

Paige Klipfel ties a program record with eight 3-pointers, leading Kelly to a 72-33 victory over Charleston on Senior Night.

Dennis Marshall avatar
Dennis Marshall
Kelly coach Matthew Blissett, seniors Blaire Riley, Gwen Essner, Piage Klipfel and assistant coaches Jaci Campos and Isai Campos stand for a photo following the Lady Hawks’ Senior Night win over Charleston on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Kelly coach Matthew Blissett, seniors Blaire Riley, Gwen Essner, Piage Klipfel and assistant coaches Jaci Campos and Isai Campos stand for a photo following the Lady Hawks’ Senior Night win over Charleston on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.Dennis Marshall ~ Standard-Democrat
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

BENTON, Mo. — The red leisure suits, the trophies, the hardwood heroes of Kelly girls’ basketball—Monday, Feb. 3, was all about history, and Paige Klipfel made sure her name became part of it.

The senior sniper tied a program record with eight 3-pointers, powering the Lady Hawks (8-10, 3-1 Scott-Mississippi) to a 72-33 rout of the Charleston Lady Blue Jays (3-13, 1-5 Scott-Mississippi), capping off a night that honored the past with a performance fit for the future.

“That’s just something we see from [Klipfel] every day,” said Kelly coach Matthew Blissett. “She’s confident, has stuck with this program and never said a word about playing time. She’s put in the work and deserves a night like this.”

Adding another layer of significance to the evening, it was also Senior Night for Kelly, which opened the game with back-to-back baskets from Gwen Essner and Cecily Hall.

Charleston answered with Holly Hayes knocking down a floater before sinking a pair of free throws to tie it at 4-4.

Kaylee Still put Kelly back in front with one of the most skillful finishes of the night, attacking the basket and adjusting in mid-air to switch hands for a smooth conversion. Still’s control and touch in traffic showcased her ability to read the defense and adjust on the fly.

Rylee Burns closed the first quarter on a personal scoring surge, converting three straight baskets to give the Lady Hawks a 13-9 advantage.

That momentum carried over into the second quarter as Kelly erupted for a 16-0 run to widen the gap to 20 points The surge was sparked by a traditional 3-point play from Blaire Riley and multiple deep shots from Klipfel, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

“With everything happening tonight, I just fed off the energy,” Klipfel said. “Also, with it being senior night, I just wanted to go out here and get a big win. I’m lucky to have amazing teammates who make great passes.”

Charleston struggled to find an answer in the second quarter, going nearly the entire frame without a bucket.

Gabby White finally ended the drought with a 3-pointer in the final minute before halftime, but by then, Kelly had already taken full control. The Lady Hawks entered the break with a commanding 32-14 advantage, fueled by relentless defensive pressure.

“It was just our defensive mentality,” Blissett said. “I told them we had to pick it up on defense and that’s where a lot of our points came from.”

Despite a strong push from Hayes, who finished as Charleston’s top scorer with 21, the Lady Blue Jays couldn’t mount a sustained comeback and the Lady Hawks’ defense never gave much room to breathe, consistently forcing turnovers and capitalizing on the fast break.

Burns added 19 points, continuing her strong play and giving the team a consistent scoring threat alongside Klipfel.

“Celebrating Senior Night and the 50th anniversary of the program really set the tone for us tonight,” Essner said. “We wanted to come out strong and have a great game. We didn’t start as sharp as we’d hoped—there were a few nerves—but once we settled in, everything started clicking. Klipfel was hitting her shots, and we were able to get a lot of fast-break opportunities. As the game went on, we did exactly what we set out to do.”

Kelly extended its winning streak in the series to four, a notable achievement considering that the matchup between these two schools has been a balanced one over the years.

Since 2008, the Lady Hawks and Lady Blue Jays have been deadlocked at 16-16 in head-to-head meetings.

Kelly now sets its sights on a difficult road contest at Class 2, No. 9 Chaffee (12-4, 2-1 Scott-Mississippi), while Charleston will travel to Ballard Memorial, Kentucky (3-11) on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“We just have to keep hitting practice and games hard,” Burns concluded.

KELLY 72, CHARLESTON 33

Charleston 9 5 9 10 — 33

Kelly 13 19 24 16 — 72

Charleston (33) — Holly Haynes 21, Gabby White 7, Da’Kira King 3, Ja’Miya Hedge 2. FG: 9. FT: 13-25. F: 15. (3-pointers: King 1, White 1. Fouled out: None.)

Kelly (72) — Paige Klipfel 26, Rylee Burns 19, Gwen Essner 8, Blaire Riley 5, Peyton Ratley 4, Cecily Hall 4, Lettie Glenn 4, Kaylee Still 2. FG: 28. FT: 6-14. F: 24. (3-pointers: Klipfel 8, Essner 2. Fouled out: Riley.)

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bounces back strong with win over Dexter in SEMO sh...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Hammontree sets career scoring mark as Sikeston wins fifth s...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bring home Ritter Rumble championship, Scott earns ...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Related
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Local SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Local SportsFeb. 5
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Local SportsFeb. 5
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Local SportsFeb. 5
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Local SportsFeb. 5
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
Local SportsFeb. 2
Leopold Wildcats roar back from 14-Point deficit to defeat Oran Eagles in double overtime thriller
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy