Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row

The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules dominated NMCC 69-34, marking their third consecutive win. Jadyn Brandon led with 18 points, as the team improved to 11-8 this season. Next up: Jackson on Thursday.

Poplar Bluff’s Ireland Gowen (10) drives between a pair of New Madrid County Central defenders during Monday’s girls high school basketball game at Mules Gymnasium.DAR/Max Seals

The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back as it rolled to a 69-34 win over New Madrid County Central Monday at Mules Gymnasium.

It is the third win in a row for the Lady Mules, who improve to 11-8 on the season and 2-2 in the SEMO Conference.

Poplar Bluff led 15-4 after the opening period and took a 32-18 lead to the locker room — then the Lady Mules outscored NMCC 31-9 in the third period to lead 63-27 by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Jadyn Brandon had a big night for Poplar Bluff, scoring a game-high 18 points, while Adalyn Ordway added 14 in the win. Ireland Gowen finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to come close to a double-double, while Addy Valenzuela had nine points and seven steals, Julissa Johnson contributed eight points and Bella Halliburton finished with six points. The duo of Ordway and Paige Epps each had three steals.

Tamiah Word paced New Madrid County Central (5-13, 2-4) with 16 points.

The Lady Mules are at Jackson on Thursday and head to Campbell on Monday before coming home to host Cape Central next Tuesday in a makeup game from last month.

NMCC
