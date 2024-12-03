Portageville clicks early, never looks back against NMCC

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — In a rivalry game between neighboring towns, Portageville took care of business with a 66-34 win over New Madrid County Central on Monday, Dec. 6.

While postseason matchups are still a long way off, this early win against a district opponent could play a role in the Lady Bulldogs (8-3) postseason seeding when the time comes.

“We came out and played hard,” said Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “We played really good defense early and allowed that defense to turn into offense for us. We also shot the ball well and finished around the rim. That’s something we have been needing.”

Portageville came out with a purpose, hitting the ground running and taking a commanding 28-10 lead at the end of the first quarter after Ja'Niya Smith and Maggie Priggel dominated inside, combining for 14 points in the paint.

Taryn Irby added seven points in the opening frame, scoring from all areas—inside, outside, and at the free-throw line.

“We came out and played hard,” Irby said. “We knew we had to make a statement because it’s a district opponent. We did that and played well.”

Alise Hickenbottom and Satori Saxton each connected on a 3-pointer, underscoring how increased depth and the contributions of younger players are enhancing offensive flow.

“We also have some new faces and young kids stepping in and playing big minutes,” Fowler said. “But we’re probably a little deeper, especially as far as quickness goes. These girls provided a lot of new athleticism. “

Glo Farmer also played a key role in the victory, contributing on both ends of the floor. Farmer has been a standout this season, with her scoring up from 5.4 points per game last year to 13.3 this year.

Fowler praised Farmer for her “next-level” defense, noting her ability to pressure the ball and create fast-break opportunities.

“She creates so many things defensively with her pressure,” Fowler said. “She tips so many passes, and her speed leads to easy points. Her versatility is so valuable to this team.”

Portageville extended its lead to 59-38 by the end of the third quarter after Farmer grabbed an offensive rebound and scored just before the buzzer.

Irby’s play at point guard has been a key change this season.

“It’s definitely more nerve-wracking, but I’m up for the challenge,” Irby said. “I love getting open shots for my teammates. I’m going to do whatever we need to win.”

Though her scoring is slightly down from last year, her assist numbers have nearly doubled, reflecting her new role as the team’s floor general.

“She’s bringing the ball up a lot and starting our offense,” Fowler said. “She’s driving more and creating things for others. Teams are respecting her, playing her closer and trying to prevent her from getting as many shots off. She’s still doing so many good things for us. She is the calm for us offensively and everything runs through her.”

Smith, the team’s sole senior, has turned up the intensity this season, picking up right where she left off with an aggressive, all-around game.

“We planned this,” Smith said. “We knew it would take everything we put into practice and more.”

Smith’s team-high 15 points were a cornerstone of the dominance, as her leadership echoed through the game, helping to maintain control from tip-off to buzzer.

“She’s definitely a leader for us,” Fowler said. “Being our only senior, we look to her a lot. She just really turned it on. She just kept that mindset and built off of it.”

Despite a running clock for most of the fourth quarter, Lady Eagles (4-7) refused to fold, showing resilience and continuing to battle. Several players, including Orangie Jackson who finished with a game-high 18 points, displayed flashes of potential.

However, NMCC is still a work in progress—boasting athleticism but needing further development in team chemistry, execution, and overall basketball IQ.

Portageville hosts South Pemiscot (1-3), while NMCC travels to Twins Rivers (10-4) on Thursday, Jan. 9.

__PORTAGEVILLE 66, NMCC 34__

NMCC 10 10 8 6 — 34

P’Ville 28 18 13 7 — 66

NMCC (34) — Orangie Jackson 18, ZyKirah Hannon 5, Tamiah Word 4, Ja’Faith Jennings 3, Kyrstin Gorden 2, Rozzlyn Brooks 2. FG: 14. FT: 5-10. F: 17. (3-pointers: None. Fouled out: None.)

Portageville (66) — Ja’Niya Smith 15, Taryn Irby 12, Maggie Priggel 11, Glo Farmer 9, Satori Saxton 9, Alise Hickenbottom 3, Josie Cayton 3, Ella Wilson 2, Avery Miller 2. FG: 25. FT: 10-24. F: 10. (3-pointers: Irby 2, Cayton 1, Saxton 1, Hickenbottom 1. Fouled out: None.)