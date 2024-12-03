Portageville Summer Ball Program sign-ups

It is getting closer to beginning this year’s Summer Baseball/Softball Program. This program is set up to allow any child in Portageville or the surrounding areas (that do not have ball programs) to be able to participate. We would love for every child ages 3-12 to play. The program is set up not only to teach your child the fundamentals of baseball and softball, but it also teaches them discipline, to depend on others, and also have others depend on them. This can give them a sense of achievement.

It will also teach them about winning and losing. They will have to deal with both in many ways throughout life and this is just one stepping stone to prepare them for the future.

"We are very excited about starting this year. We are starting sign-ups earlier, so we can make sure all the team uniforms get ordered and are here on time without delays or mix ups. There have been a few minor changes but most everything is staying the same. We always have many questions about the program throughout the season. Maybe some of them can be answered here.

The one question we are asked the most is, can my child move up to the next age group if they are not that age yet? There is not an exact answer to this. Every child is different. If your child is physically bigger than the other children to the point of hurting others, then they should probably move up (this is mainly for coach pitch moving to Khoury League). Remember if you think your child is good enough to move up, you have 2 choices: 1. Move them up and they may get some playing time, but not as much as the older ones that have played before, 2. keep them down and let them shine for one year. At this age they are not competing for a scholarship and they are all still learning and will learn from any league they play in.

Age groups are: T-ball, 3-4 yr olds; Coach pitch, 5-6 yr olds; Khoury League (separate boys and girls), 7-8 yr olds; Girls Little League, 9-10 and 11-12; Boys Little League, 9-10 and 11-12. The fee is $25 for t-ball and coach pitch, and $35 for Khoury and Little Leagues.

*Parents’ meeting/sign-up night will begin at 6:45pm with an explanation of this year’s expectations and explanations of how and why parents will be working concession stands. After this is concluded then there will be time for parents to sign their children up, if they have not already, or turn in their forms and money if they have it ready. Every parent who will have a child playing in the city league is welcome to come to this meeting. Parents will also be able to sign up for coaching this night.

We will place the game schedule a week at a time and a week ahead of the schedule in the newspaper and on our facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Pvillesummersports/. Now let’s play some ball.