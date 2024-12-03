The Southeast Missouri State football team have reloaded for the 2025 season with 37 new players consisting of both transfers and high school recruits.

The Redhawks brought in eight defensive backs, eight offensive linemen, six wide receivers, four linebackers, three defensive linemen, three tight ends, three specialists, and two quarterbacks. Many of those are key positions considering the graduations of quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, linebacker Bryce Norman, and wide receiver Dorian Anderson — and the trio of WR Tristian Smith (Clemson), LB Joedrick Lewis (Arkansas State) and OL Carter Guillaume (Louisville) transferring to FBS programs.

"Recruiting doesn't look anything like it used to look," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "Talent Acquisition is one of the most important things you do. So you got to do a great job of bringing the next stars on the campus."

The quarterback is the most important position in football, if not in sports, and replacing DeLaurent is the biggest question that needs to be answered. The Redhawks have added to their equation with the addition of Jax Leatherwood.

Standing at 6-8, 242 lbs, Leatherwood was originally going to start his college career at Nevada. However, after redshirting in 2023, the San Diego native went the JUCO route and led San Diego Mesa College to its first playoff appearance in program history after throwing for 2,472 yards and 26 touchdowns in 11 games.

"Jax was our number one guy on the board," Matukewicz said. "The more we got to know, the more we felt like he was going to fit."

While Leatherwood seems like the logical guess to replace DeLaurent as the next starting quarterback, SEMO also added Gibson Fager from Murphysboro, Ill.

"I think it's a great fit. He really wants to be here, wants to major in construction management, which is one of our better degrees," Matukewicz said. "He recruited us."

While SEMO saw a few key players move on up to the FBS level, the Redhawks also added a handful of players from those programs as well.

Key among them is New Mexico State defensive back Angel Munoz. Like many athletes from upper-tier schools who come to SEMO, Munoz didn't play as much last year. However, he did record two tackles against SEMO last season, making himself familiar to Tuke and the coaching staff.

The Redhawks also added former Old Dominion linebacker Michael Devereaux, who had nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and a half-sack in his lone season with the Monarchs. Tight end Jamauri Chislom joins the Redhawks after playing 26 over two seasons at Memphis. Offensive lineman Chris Farrell comes to SEMO from Kent State, where he started eight games as a sophomore. Punter Ryan Kingston arrives from Eastern Michigan, where he spent 2024 as a kicker on the kickoff unit.

Along with Farrell, the offensive line has been replenished with championship pedigree, as Hudson Brewer and Mike Cunningham arrive to SEMO after winning the Class 6 state championship with De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis.

2025 is expected to be a big season for SEMO, which will have six home games including rivalry matchups with Lindenwood and Southern Illinois.

"SEMO football means something," Matukewicz said.