Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title

The stage is set for the final round of the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.

The hosting Scott City Rams will take on the East Prairie Eagles in a rematch that is sure to live up to the previous epic showdown. They were the top two teams in the conference when they first played each other, with the Rams winning 59-52 on the road.

Scott City cruised to the final round with an 84-33 win over Oran in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Kobe Watson led the Rams with 23 points, while Kaden Lowery scored 17 points, Breaden Walton added 14 points and Jaylen Rulo chipped in 10 points.

Watson and Lowery each scored 11 points in the first quarter to help Scott City establish a 25-9 lead. Watson and Walton each scored eight points while Lowery put up six as the Rams scored 34 points in the second quarter to turn on the turbo clock with a 59-18 halftime lead.

Walton led the way in the third quarter with six points in the third quarter as the Rams cruised through the second half to another easy win.

Oran was led by Kole Burger's 17 points and will face Chaffee in the third place game.

East Prairie tangled with Chaffee in the nightcap and prevailed 70-45. Noah Johnson led the Eagles with 22 points including 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Connor Marcum added 16 points and Tripp Shoemaker chipped in nine points.

It was a much closer game at first. Led by Nolan Fowler scoring 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, the Red Devils went into halftime with a 30-27 lead.

Things got chaotic in the second half when the Eagles went on a 17-0 run to turn the tide on the Devils. Johnson woke up in the third quarter and scored 12 points, leading to East Prairie outscoring Chaffee 25-9 to lead 52-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Many Eagles players found the net in the fourth quarter to outscore the Devils 18-6 in the final minutes.

Delta will take on Kelly in the consolation final to start Friday's slate of games at 4 p.m. Delta defeated Oak Ridge 80-49 on Tuesday, led by Ryan Jefferies' 22 points, Bryce Cox's 19 points, Isaiah Berry's 13 points, and Payton Hornbuckle's 12 points. The Bobcats made eight baskets from the three-point line and were 10-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Oak Ridge was led by Kaden Borgfield's 20 points and Cohen Hahs' 11 points. The Blue Jays made seven three-pointers and were 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Kelly defeated Scott County Central 80-57, led by Ross Peters' 26 points, Skyler Still's 19 points, Grady Hall's 13 points, and Hunter Kirk's 11 points. A 29-17 second quarter made the difference for the Hawks, who went into halftime leading 45-30.

The Braves were led by Cortavion Banks' 26 points and Trevor Brown's 10 points. The Braves were 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.