Local SportsFebruary 6, 2025

Sikeston bring home Ritter Rumble championship, Scott earns 100th win

Sikeston's wrestling team clinched the Cardinal Ritter Rumble title with standout performances, including Colin Scott's 100th career win. Five team members took home gold, showcasing their dominance.

Dennis Marshall
Dennis Marshall
Sikeston coach Charles David and wrestler Collin Scott stand for a photo after Scott earned his 100th career victory at the Cardinal Ritter Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Sikeston coach Charles David and wrestler Collin Scott stand for a photo after Scott earned his 100th career victory at the Cardinal Ritter Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.Submitted
story image illustation

ST. LOUIS — Sikeston’s wrestlers put in work and came out on top at the Cardinal Ritter Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 1, clinching the team title with dominant individual efforts across the board.

Louis Montjoy (126-pound weight class), Conner Michael (138), Anthony Lindsey (144), Colin Scott (150), and Sam McGill (190) all took home gold medals with Scott adding another milestone to his career, earning his 100th career victory.

“We all as a team just went out and wrestled really well,” said Sikeston coach Charles David. “We put our work boots on and went to work. Louis Montjoy bumped up a weight class because they didn’t have anyone at 120 and won it. Conner Michael had four pins today, including in the finals. Anthony Lindsey had a solid day and picked up a tech fall in the finals. Colin Scott won his 100th career match and secured a pin in the finals. Sam McGill made quick work of his opponents, winning both matches by pin. Quentin Wilkins and Wesley Patterson both wrestled well on the day, both taking second place. Overall, we came out and did our jobs and ended up on top.”

Sikeston will host Paducah Tilghman at the Field on Thursday, Feb. 6.

