Adams, Klaffer combine for 45 as SCC pulls away from Charleston

SIKESTON — Scott County Central pulled away in the second half to beat Charleston 63-35 at Ronnie Cookson Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 13.

Behind the strong inside play, the Bravettes (6-7, 2-1 Scott-Mississippi Conference Conference) used a dominant second half to secure the win as senior Nikki Adams and freshman Freshman Madison Klaffer controlled the paint at both ends of the floor, combining for 45 points, 28 rebounds and 10 blocks while shooting better than 60 percent from the field.

“We started fast, then we slowed down and missed some shots,” said SCC coach Andrew Pullen. “But we turned it up after halftime. It just came down to having confidence.”

SCC jumped out to an early lead, with Adams’ reverse layup making it 12-2 with 2:46 left in the opening quarter. By the end of the period, the Bravettes led by 10 after Adams hit a baseline jumper as the buzzer sounded.

While Adams has long been the centerpiece of the Bravettes’ game, Klaffer’s breakout performance added a new layer to the attack.

What stood out was how the duo complemented each other. As the Lady Blue Jays (2-8, 1-3 Scott-Mississippi Conference) sent multiple defenders Adams’ way, she showed her vision, delivering a sharp pass to Klaffer, who was stationed on the opposite side of the basket for an easy layup.

These plays were a perfect example of how the Bravettes have evolved

“It gives us a completely different look,” Pullen said. “It’s a luxury to have a 6-foot-1 freshman that can finish around the goal.”

While SCC maintained a 10-point lead after the first quarter, its offense cooled in the second quarter, and Charleston capitalized on the cold shooting, trimming the lead to just 21-17 at the half.

During this stretch, Adams played a bit more passive, managing only two points in the second quarter.

“We had a nice little talk at halftime,” Pullen said. “She just has to realize, on most nights, she’s the best player on the floor, and she had to play like it.”

Adams did just that in the second half. She flipped a switch, dominating the paint and showing the kind of physicality that makes her one of the most dominant post players in the area. She scored 17 points after halftime, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field. She also grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and added a block and two steals.

SCC’s second-half dominance didn’t end with Adams. Klaffer continued to patrol the paint with authority, altering shots and making the Blue Jays think twice about attacking inside.

Klaffer finished with 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She added 10 rebounds, nine blocks, and an assist.

“I’m really happy that I get to help the team,” Klaffer said. “We just need to keep working together, improve our defense and conditioning and make more shots.”

Though SCC struggled for most of the night outside the paint, Ellie Britt helped provide a spark in the fourth quarter by knocking down two 3-pointers—the team’s only shots from beyond the arc.

In total, SCC outscored Charleston 44-18 in the second half, a staggering turnaround after a tight first half that few saw coming.

What started as a close, hard-fought contest turned into a rout as SCC’s post-play overwhelmed Charleston. If Adams and Klaffer keep clicking, the Bravettes could be a serious problem for opponents down the stretch.

Charleston was led by freshman Holly Haynes, who scored 21 points and provided a spark the team has been missing, and her play offers hope for the future.

“We’ve been in a lot of games this year,” said Charleston coach Josh Thompson. “This was probably the fifth or sixth game where we were within a possession in the second half. It’s just about growing up.

“We played really well for stretches,” he concluded. “We were close in the third quarter, but we just stopped rebounding. I thought our defense was good, but we didn’t get enough rebounds. We have to understand that everyone is tired, but we have to play all 32 minutes.”

__SCC 63, CHARLESTON 35__

Charleston 4 13 12 6 — 35

SCC 16 5 20 22 — 63

Charleston (35) — Holly Haynes 21, Gabby White 8, Kahyrria Hines 2, Treasure Kimble 2, Zahiriyia Kent 2. FG: 15. FT: 4-10. F: 8. (3-pointers: Haynes 1. Fouled out; None.)

SCC (63) — Nikki Adams 27, Madison Klaffer 18, Ellie Britt 8, Camarie Perdue 5, Bella Sutton 4, Paris Robertson 1. FG: 28. FT: 5-10. F: 9. (3-pointers: Britt 2. Fouled out: None.)