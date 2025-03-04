All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized

SEMO’s Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr. have been named to the 2024-2025 All-OVC First Team.

This marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that two SEMO players have earned First-Team All-OVC honors. The award is a recognition of the top eight players in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Other standout selections include Little Rock’s Jonathan Lawson, Tennessee Tech’s Jaylon Johnson, and SIUE’s Ray’Sean Taylor.

This is the first All-OVC selection for both Martin and Washington Jr. in their careers.

Washington Jr. was also named to the All-OVC Newcomer team. He ended the season with a statline of 14.4 points, 2.5 assist and 1.7 steals per game. The 6-foot-2-inch guard led SEMO in rebounds as well, pulling down 5.4 per game.

Martin, a junior, led SEMO in scoring and assists, averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. His standout moment came in the season’s second-to-last game when he dropped a career-high 31 points in a duel with SIUE’s Ray’Sean Taylor, who scored 30.

The last SEMO player named to the All-OVC First Team was Phillip Russell in 2022-2023. Russell now plays for VCU, helping them to a 24-5 record this season.

Martin and Washington Jr. played key roles in SEMO’s first outright regular-season OVC championship. The Redhawks look to extend their historic run in the OVC Tournament semifinals on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Their opponent is yet to be determined.