BLOOMFIELD – At halftime of his team’s MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 semifinal game against Oran on Wednesday, fifth-year Charleston High School varsity boy’s basketball coach Jamarcus Williams strode to the locker room without much as a worry on his mind, as his team led 41-20.

A few minutes later, Williams was not nearly as relaxed.

“We came out early and jumped on them,” Williams said. “But we didn’t have that killer instinct through all four quarters.”

The Bluejays did have that “killer instinct” enough, however, as they cruised to a 74-52 victory.

Charleston (14-10) wreaked havoc with the Eagles with its defensive pressure and offensive speed through the opening half.

Oran (10-15) could only muster one basket and a couple of free throws in the opening period.

“We put an emphasis on (starting fast),” Williams explained. “Especially at this point of the season. You want to try and gain control as quickly as you can.”

Following the intermission, however, Oran got physical with the Bluejays and found some success.

The Eagles got offensive production from five different players, including eight points from sophomore Brennan Cochran, and outscored Charleston 21-15, and Williams let his players know that he was none too pleased.

“In the (postseason),” Williams said, “a 15-point lead is not that big. We got relaxed, which is a bad habit to have in the playoffs.”

Charleston, which is ranked eighth in Class 2, resumed operations following a vociferous timeout conducted by Williams in the third quarter, and outscored Oran 18-11 to close the night.

In the final stretch, Bluejay freshman Da’Kyrious Williams and senior Tayshon Clark sank 3-pointers to spur the offense.

“If you let a team stick around,” Williams said, “danger can start brewing up.”

Charleston has won four consecutive games and was paced by Williams and sophomore Treshaun Schandon with 13 points each.

Bluejay senior post Deshaun Henderson added 11 points while sophomore Demaurion Lane finished with 10 points and Clark with nine.

Oran was led by senior Carson Kern, who had 15 points while senior Kole Burger and Cochran each had 10 points.

Eagle junior Cole Diebold tallied eight points.

Charleston moves on to the title game today at 6 p.m. against Puxico (24-3). The Bluejays will be going for their 15th consecutive District championship while the Indians won the C2D3 title a year ago.

“Puxico shoots it extremely well,” Williams said. “They crash the boards aggressively, and then they kick it out for another open shot.

“We’ll have to contest every shot and limit them to one shot.”