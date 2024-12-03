C2D3: Maturing Bluejays knock off Advance to open postseason

BLOOMFIELD – When you glance at the schedule for the Charleston, you begin to notice just how competitive the young Blue Jays (13-10, 3-3 SEMO) have been in the calendar year of 2025.

That was evident on Monday, as Charleston easily dispatched Advance 83-47 in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 tournament at Bloomfield High School.

“Our depth is becoming more comfortable,” veteran Blue Jay coach Jamarcus Williams said following the win.

The Blue Jays were never threatened against the Hornets (7-17, 1-6 SCAA), and that was without starting point guard Shilyn Henderson (out with an illness).

Williams’ squad only has three seniors, and those veterans only accounted for 20 of the Blue Jays’ 83 points on Monday.

So, this season was going to be a growing process for Charleston, which typically starts three sophomores (Treshaun Schandon, Henderson, and Trenez Lane).

“When you play as eighth graders,” Williams explained, “they can get away with making a bunch of mistakes and still play games. At (the varsity) level, you can’t make those same mistakes.”

Charleston opened this season with four losses in their first five games, which showed its inexperience. However, since the turn of the calendar, the Blue Jays have won eight of 12 games, but even in the four defeats, Williams’ team was almost always competitive.

Those four defeats include a six-point loss to Massac County (Ill.), a four-point defeat to Class 6 Hazelwood Central, and an overtime loss at Class 6 (and 19-win) Jackson.

“I tell my guys if they want to play,” Williams said, “and you can guard, then you can get on the floor. I feel like I have 10 guys who can actually get out and guard.

“What we have done of late, is really take pride in our defense.”

Charleston limited Advance to a mere eight points in the opening quarter and led 44-19 at halftime. The Blue Jays only allowed the Hornets a couple of makes in the final eight minutes.

“We have learned over this season that we have to clean up our mistakes and do things right,” Williams said.

Schandon paced his team with 25 points on 10-of-16 shots from the field, adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Senior Tayshon Clark finished with 14 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Junior Martavious Biles added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, while freshman Da’Kyrious Williams contributed 13 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

The Blue Jays’ other top contributors were Lane (six points, five assists, four rebounds) and senior Deshaun Henderson (four points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal) and

Advance was led by junior Hunter Rodgers with 14 points while senior Brison Winchester (nine points) and sophomore Brodie Rodgers (eight points) were also productive.

The No. 2-seeded Charleston will now face No. 6-seed Oran (10-14, 4-3 Scott-Mississippi) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.