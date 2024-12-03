C2D3: Oran gets defensive in upset of Mules

BLOOMFIELD – The seeding, the records, and the trends all pointed one way. But games aren’t played on paper, and the numbers leading into Monday’s matchup didn’t tell the full story.

In the only numbers that mattered, Oran delivered a 47-42 upset over Bernie, earning a place in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 semifinals.

“We played hard,” said first-year Oran coach Corey Davis. “The kids were all about hustling tonight.”

The Eagles (10-14, 4-3 Scott-Mississippi) entered as the No. 6 seed with five losses in their last seven games, while the No. 3 seed Mules (15-8, 4-1 SCAA) had won four of their final six.

None of that mattered as Oran effectively neutralized their opponents' offensive sets in the first half, forcing tough shots and limiting fast-break opportunities.

“We just didn’t play very well,” veteran Bernie coach Jason Long said. “We got off to a really good start in the first couple minutes but seemed to go downhill from there.”

After leading 17-11 early in the second quarter, the Eagles’ defense locked down, limiting the Mules to just six more points for the remainder of the half, leaving them with only 17 by the break.

“The kids did a great job with the defensive gameplan,” Davis said. “And then finishing the (defensive) job with a rebound.”

Oran took a 26-17 lead into the second half but then the numbers began to skew back toward reality for both teams.

Bernie opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 27-26 lead, as Oran didn’t score a point until 2:08 remained in the third period.

“Our defensive rebounding began to suffer,” Davis said. “We’re going to be a much better team if we start our offense with a rebound.”

The Eagles led 33-31 early in the final quarter and the game remained close until the final seconds.

Oran got free throws late from juniors Reid Hibbs and Cole Diebold while senior forward Carson Kern scored on a backdoor cut with under a minute remaining.

An and-one by Kern and a Bernie technical foul sealed the victory for the Eagles with eight seconds remaining.

“All the credit goes to those guys in the locker room,” Davis said. “They kept us in it by getting down on the defensive end and at least limited (Bernie’s) shots.”

Kern led his team with 28 points while Diebold (10 points) also contributed.

Bernie was led by sophomore center Jonathon Aycock with 16 points while sophomores Cane Hobgood (12 points) and Braxton Arnold (eight points) were also productive.

Oran will play No. 2 seed Charleston (13-10, 3-3 SEMO) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

“Charleston will pressure you (defensively) and run (offensively),” Davis said. “They are going to try and get up after you defensively and they’re going to try and score in transition.”