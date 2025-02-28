All sections
Local SportsFebruary 28, 2025

C2D3: Puxico shakes off recent Ls, dominates way to title game

BLOOMFIELD – If anyone was curious about the vulnerability of the Puxico High School varsity boy’s basketball squad following a pair of losses to close out the Indians’ regular season, just settle down a bit.

Tom Davis ~ Semoball
Puxico High School junior guard Landan Burchard launches a shot against Chaffee on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 tournament at Bloomfield High School.
Puxico High School junior guard Landan Burchard launches a shot against Chaffee on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 tournament at Bloomfield High School.Tom Davis ~ tdavis@semoball.com

BLOOMFIELD – If anyone was curious about the vulnerability of the Puxico High School varsity boy’s basketball squad following a pair of losses to close out the Indians’ regular season, just settle down a bit.

“Potosi and Woodland are really good teams,” fourth-year Puxico coach Bryant Fernetti said of the two losses his team endured in the last week. “We went up to Potosi (a team with 19 wins in 23 games) and battled. Woodland (a team with 21 victories) came out and shot really well.”

The Indians showed no signs of malaise in easily dispatching Chaffee 67-37 in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 3 tournament on Wednesday at Bloomfield High School.

“Sometimes,” Fernetti continued, “you just get beat by good teams. I think (those losses) could have helped us, maybe, refocus a little bit, and realize that at this time of the year, you’re going to have to play your best against everybody.”

Puxico (24-3) showed that against the Red Devils (17-10) early and often.

The Indians, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2, raced out to a 22-54 first quarter lead and held Chaffee to 12 points by halftime.

Puxico junior guard Jett Hancock lit Chaffee up for 13 points in the first quarter while his sidekick, Indian junior guard Landan Burchard added 11 points by halftime.

Chaffee, which fell one game shy of matching its most victories since the 2017-18 season, got clicking offensively following the break.

Red Devil sophomore guard Nolan Fowler was limited to just one basket in the first half but began to get aggressive and got to the free throw line eight times following halftime, including six attempts in the third quarter.

Chaffee played Puxico competitively (trailing 19-15) in the third quarter, as Fowler tallied eight of his team-best 12 points.

The Red Devils got 3-pointers from senior Devin Best and junior Gavin Perry in the final minutes, but the damage by Puxico was already done.

Burchard led the Indians with 25 points while Hancock chipped in 17.

Puxico will now play Charleston (14-10) in the championship game today at 6 p.m.

The Bluejays, who are ranked eighth in Class 2, advanced after beating Oran 74-52 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

“If we let Charleston get out in transition,” Fernetti said, “and turn the ball over on offense, it’s going to be a long night. We’ve got to rebound. They are probably the most athletic team we’ve played this year.”

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 28
Wiggins scores 1,000th point, leads Sikeston to impressive w...
Local SportsFeb. 28
New Madrid County Central senior earns fifth place at Class ...
Local SportsFeb. 28
C2D3: Charleston swarms Oran - enough - to set up title tilt...
Local SportsFeb. 28
Chaffee GBB dumps Meadow Heights 61-27 in Class 2 District 3...
Related
Top-seeded St. Vincent GBB blasts Charleston 66-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Local SportsFeb. 28
Top-seeded St. Vincent GBB blasts Charleston 66-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Cougars tamed as Redhawks WBB keep postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash
Local SportsFeb. 28
Cougars tamed as Redhawks WBB keep postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash
Risco Tigers and Southland Rebels set for rematch in Class 1 District 1 Championship
Local SportsFeb. 27
Risco Tigers and Southland Rebels set for rematch in Class 1 District 1 Championship
C2D1: Tigers shock Campbell, will play for district title
Local SportsFeb. 27
C2D1: Tigers shock Campbell, will play for district title
C3D1: East Prairie earns spot in program's first district final with win against Twin Rivers
Local SportsFeb. 27
C3D1: East Prairie earns spot in program's first district final with win against Twin Rivers
C3D1: Caruthersville pulls away late from upset-minded Kelly
Local SportsFeb. 27
C3D1: Caruthersville pulls away late from upset-minded Kelly
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Local SportsFeb. 26
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor
Local SportsFeb. 26
Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy