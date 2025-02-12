CAPE GIRARDEAU — Back-to-back losses prompted Cape Central boys’ basketball to sort things out internally.

That reassessment clearly put the Tigers on the same page in many aspects considering how they dominated New Madrid County Central.

Matayo Rivers scored a game-high 21 points, Mar’K Mills added nine and Cape Central blew past the Eagles 59-35 to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Cape Central High School.

The Tigers (15-6) fell behind 4-1 in the first three minutes and never came close to trailing after, building as much as a 17-point lead while scoring 29 points by halftime. That came three days after losing to Class 3 juggernaut Principia in the 6th Man Shootout — a 75-42 setback without their two top scorers, including Mills.

“I saw guys coming together,” head coach Lamont Frazier said. “I saw guys doing things that collectively we probably hadn't done in the past. There was a lot of sharing the basketball. There was a lot of communication amongst each other and quite a bit of joy in celebrating the things that needed to be celebrated. And so, to me, I think that's a positive game moving forward, and just it gives us something to look forward to as we continue to build and get better.”

While Mills was taking aim from deep after shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, NMCC only tallied one 3-pointer all game. Ja’Kwon Jones had a team-high 10 points for NMCC (5-12), which had won three of its previous four entering Tuesday.

“It all goes back to what we do at practice,” said Tiger sophomore Goliath Morris-Young, who finished with three points and six rebounds. “Practice 100% all the time. We need to practice way harder, way harder every single time. We go back in the gym tomorrow and have that ongoing mindset of just ‘win, win, win’ and ‘work, work, work.’ So, we just keep grinding it out.”

Mills knocked down a pair of 3-pointers apart of a 13-0 run to close out first quarter. Cape Central was in cruise control from that point on, leading 29-12 at the break following a late fast-break layup from Rivers.

The Tigers continued to grab control in the second half, charging in front by as much as 31 points after Rivers drained a 3-pointer with five minutes remaining. Cape Central proceeded to sub in its reserves en route to capturing a dominant victory.

Even with a limited Mills and no junior big man TySeanDre’ Edwards, the Tigers continued to push for a SEMO Conference title. Antonio Sims added eight points, while sophomore LaVarious King and senior Landrick McFerren each scored six apiece off the bench.

“One of my big pushes to the team is that we're representing something way bigger than we can ever imagine,” Frazier said. “We're not only representing ourselves as a basketball team, but we're also representing the school and the city. So, every time we travel or play at home, we have something other than ourselves to play for.”

The Tigers will take on Sikeston (19-3) at the Field House on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a top spot in the conference title race on the line. NMCC hosts Jackson (18-4) on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

“For us, we've got to put ourselves in situations where we can maintain and give ourselves a chance, whether it's early or whether it's late,” Frazier said. “And that's in any game. To be sitting here having a conversation about potentially winning a conference title I think speaks volumes for what our guys have done over the course of the year. There's always been something that's kind of tugged at us and we've had to adapt and adjust. And our guys have done it well.”