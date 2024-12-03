All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Morehouse, Sikeston and Bertrand residents arrested for alleged assault in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police arrested three suspects in connection with an assault on North Silver Springs. The suspects face charges after being identified through surveillance footage.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an assault Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.

According to a CGPD news release, when officers arrived at the location, they found the victim had injuries “consistent with blunt force trauma”. After obtaining footage of the area of the incident, the release states, police observed two vehicles drive into the parking lot of Quick N Save.

The release states once the victim left one of the vehicles and approached the other, the suspects charged the person, striking him in the head and knocking the victim to the ground. According to the same document, another suspect started to kick and punch the victim’s head and body several times.

The release states the officers identified the suspects as Conner Appleton-Greer, 20, of Morehouse; Braxton Plaskie, 20, of Sikeston; and Tanner Watkins, 22, of Bertrand. Both Plaskie and Watkins are being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, while Appleton-Greer is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

