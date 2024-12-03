All sections
Local SportsMarch 2, 2025

Chris Manon scores 23 points in Vanderbilt's 97-93 overtime win over No. 14 Missouri

Chris Manon leads Vanderbilt with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a thrilling 97-93 overtime victory against No. 14 Missouri, marking their third consecutive win over ranked opponents.

MARK McGEE, Associated Press
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) celebrates their overtime victory over Missouri after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) celebrates their overtime victory over Missouri after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) rebounds his own shot as Missouri guard Caleb Grill (31) and center Josh Gray, left, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) rebounds his own shot as Missouri guard Caleb Grill (31) and center Josh Gray, left, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) keeps the ball from Missouri guard Tony Perkins, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) keeps the ball from Missouri guard Tony Perkins, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS BY REMOVING LANGUAGE ABOUT OVERTIME - Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
CORRECTS BY REMOVING LANGUAGE ABOUT OVERTIME - Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel (5) blocks a shot by Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel (5) blocks a shot by Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri guard Mark Mitchell is fouled as Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon and guard AJ Hoggard (11) defend during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri guard Mark Mitchell is fouled as Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon and guard AJ Hoggard (11) defend during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Manon had 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt beat No. 14 Missouri 97-93 in overtime on Saturday night for its third win in a row.

AJ Hoggard scored 21 points, Jason Edwards finished with 17 and Tyler Nickel added 12 for Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8 Southestern Conference).

Caleb Grill scored 28 points to lead Missouri (21-8, 10-6). Mark Mitchell scored 20, and Anthony Robinson II and Tamar Bates had 16 apiece for the Tigers.

With 4:49 left in the first half Missouri turned a 25-24 deficit into a 38-29 halftime lead with a 14-5 run.

A layup by MJ Collins Jr. with 9:13 left in regulation gave the Commodores their first lead of the half at 57-56.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers struggled from the field early and despite two big runs they could not put the Commodores away. It was the second loss in the last three games for Missouri, which was coming off 101-71 win over South Carolina , their biggest SEC win of the season.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores improved their NCAA Tournament prospects with the win, their third straight against a nationally ranked team with previous wins over No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 12 Texas A&M.

Key moment

With four seconds left in regulation Nickel sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 81-81. Hoggard scored seven points in overtime.

Key stat

Vanderbilt hit 21 of 24 free thows, including 8 for 8 in the second half. Missouri made 28 of 35.

Up next

Missouri plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt will play Arkansas at home on Tuesday night.

