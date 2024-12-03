2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships

Kelly’s freshman Gabe Finn’s run at the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships ended after two matches on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

However, just that he made it as the program’s first state qualifier was successful enough.

As the lone Hawk in the state tournament, Finn’s first chance was to experience the bright lights and the vast venue, the Mizzou Arena.

“It sticks out because there’s so many different people, all different schools, different districts from all across the state. You can make more friends. I mean, it’s really cool,” Finn said. “It’s a lot tougher than every tournament you’ll go to, a lot tougher.”

Finn (16-13) fell to seniors Marceline’s Scout Gooch (34-7) and Hank Tenholder of Adrian (31-17) to end his season. Typically the least representative class in the state tournament, Finn was one of 39 freshmen in a Class 1 field that featured 72 juniors and 64 seniors.

“I would say wrestle-backs in the bubble is the hardest place to wrestle,” Finn said. “Because most of them are seniors, they’re trying to play the whole time they can, for as long as they can. So they’re fighting for their life because they’ve been doing it since elementary.”

At the start of the season, the thought of finishing the year at the state tournament never crossed Finn’s mind, or many others from Kelly. They were all new to the sport, trying to find their footing during the inaugural season.

It wasn’t until the South Side Catholic Tournament in St. Louis on Jan. 25, where he placed third and improved to 11-9 on the season, that he realized a place at state could be attainable for him.

A 28-second pin in the consolation semifinals in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at his home gym punched his ticket to Columbia. Finn went on to place third with a win over St. Mary’s South Side’s Lavell McCloud.

“It felt awesome,” Finn said. “I felt great. I’m glad I made it. I think I wouldn’t have made it without my friend [teammate Seth Shackles]. I would say he’s the main reason I was able to go to state.”

While this was Finn’s first year wrestling, he was born to do it. Finn comes from a family from Oregon whose main sporting interests are football and wrestling.

“They didn’t care about any other sport,” Finn said. “That’s what really got me interested in the sport, because my family is all about it, and they wanted me to try it.”

With three seniors graduating, the Hawks look to build on their progress as a program in Year 2. Finn not only aims to return as a sophomore but to also have some teammates join him on the trip.

“State isn’t guaranteed my next three years,” Finn said. “It’s definitely going to be a goal to be able to go to state for my next three years. But also I want to help my teammates get better so they could also go to state and experience what I’m experiencing right now. I feel like this should be a family bonding experience, more than an individual experience.”

NMCC’s Henderson advances

Four seniors for New Madrid County Central entered the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, only one advanced to the second day.

Connor Henderson won the first round in the 190-pound bracket. He led 11-0 in the third round and survived nearly getting pinned to escape with an 11-7 decision.

Henderson won his quarterfinal bout in a second-round pin to advance to the semifinals and guarantee a place no lower than sixth. He finished sixth in his weight class during last year’s state championship.

Henderson (26-1), who won a district championship a week ago in Benton, Mo., will take on Mayson Edwards of South Harrison (41-7) in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27, with a place in the state championship bout on the line. Should he lose, Henderson will have to win in the consolation semifinals to advance to the third-place match. A loss will bring him back to the fifth-place round, where he finished last season.

Fellow NMCC seniors Gage Nabert (27-15), Ethan Markham (19-15), and Tharon Harper (9-8) saw their careers end in the consolation round of their respective weight classes.

End of the road

Five wrestlers from Southeast Missouri entered the Class 1 MSHSAA girls wrestling championships on Wednesday, but none of them made it to Day 2.

Andie Munoz of Kelly finished her freshman season with a 23-12 record after suffering back-to-back losses by first-round pins. Kennett freshman Abbie Johnson suffered a similar fate and finished her season with an 18-11 record.

Sikeston sent out three wrestlers to the state tournament, including senior Ellie Douglas, who finished second in her weight class last season. Douglass (31-13) fell to Olivia Cunningham of Mid-Buchanan by a 19-2 tech fall in the first round. She rebounded in the consolation first round with a win over Avery Adams of Centralia by fall. She was the only local wrestler in Class 1 to earn a win.

Douglass’ career ended on a 7-0 decision loss to Cecile Pauti of St. Charles in the consolation second round. Sikeston senior Shanell Williams went 2-and-out to finish her final season with a 32-19 record. Dayten Owens finished her sophomore season with a 28-17 record.