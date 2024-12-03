Crook and company keep Sikeston rolling in Scott City rout

SIKESTON — There’s no denying when Marlie Crook is at her best, Sikeston is more than just a contender — the Lady Bulldogs (9-8, 3-2 SEMO) are a team that can go the distance.

“She’s a force when she’s locked in,” said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. “Crook doesn’t worry about who’s on the court with her — she’s aggressive and takes control of the game and that's what I love about her. She’s a natural leader, always lifting her teammates, and while she’s vocal, sometimes even too vocal, we know it’s her competitive drive pushing her. She’s a tremendous worker, and I’m proud of everything she’s done and all that’s ahead for her.”

Displaying her full array of skills, Crook played a pivotal role in Sikeston’s decisive 73-31 triumph over Scott City on Thursday, Jan. 23, helping extend the team’s dominance in the rivalry to six straight wins, a streak that has stood firm since the Kelso Supply Holiday Tournament in 2012.

“We just kept our head in the game,” Crook said. “Our offense started rough but we found more energy and finished well.”

While Crook’s performance was key, Sikeston’s offensive explosion was driven by a balanced attack. Hammontree led the charge with a game-high 30 points, adding nine assists, four steals, and two rebounds to her stat line, while Crook contributed 28 points, two steals and four blocks, tying her school record with 74 blocks in the season.

“I’m so proud of the player [Crook] has become,” Shephard said. “She’s developed a level of physicality and drive that’s impressive, and it’s been incredible to watch her take her game to the next level. She wants to win, and be a great player and is working towards those goals. She’s putting up big numbers on offense and defense.”

After a tough first few minutes where Scott City tested Sikeston’s defense and found ways to counter the press, the Lady Bulldogs found a flow and built a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We started stronger and continued to get stronger as the game went on,” Kennedi Sims said.

Sims’ 3-point play midway through the second quarter gave Sikeston a 31-14 cushion, and by halftime, the Lady Bulldogs had stretched the advantage to 20 points.

“Once we found the defense we liked, everything else came together,” Shephard said. “We tried to come out in one of our formations and Scott City was ready for it. They’re a smart team. But we really found a groove after we figured a couple of things out.”

Hammontree, whose shooting touch was still not fully back, made an impact in other ways, scoring seven consecutive points in the final minutes of the half. It began with a smooth step-back jumper from just beyond the free-throw line that splashed through the net. Then, after a well-timed fake pass, Hammontree drove the lane for a strong layup, using her body to absorb contact and finish through the defender. With the clock winding down, Hammontree sealed the half with a trip to the free-throw line, stretching the lead to 20 points.

With those points, she now sits less than 100 away from the school’s career scoring record, continuing to make her mark on the program's history.

“My shot still isn’t falling like I want,” Hammontree said. “But it was a confidence booster to score in other ways besides shooting.”

The third quarter saw Sikeston tighten its grip even further. Hammontree’s quick baskets, followed by a pair of assists from Sims to Faith Calvin and Crook, pushed the lead to 47-18.

“Hopefully, [Hammontree] found her groove again,” Shephard said. “I know she will. We’ve been here before. She’s tracking down the record, and I just want greatness for these girls. They’re working, staying together, and having a lot of fun right now. That’s the most important thing.”

It wasn’t until 3:42 remained in the period that Hayden Collier finally broke the silence, scoring the Lady Rams’ first points of the second half, but by the end of the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs extended the lead to 56-24.

The fourth quarter unfolded similarly, with Sikeston widening its advantage.

“It was a good game for us, getting back on the winning side of .500 and having a winning record,” Shephard said. “Practice has been really good this week and a lot of fun. Morale is high and the girls are in a good headspace. Just having that team chemistry has been important for us lately, and we’re just hitting our stride at the right moment here. The girls are working hard and I’m proud of them.”

Sims played a pivotal role throughout the game, contributing in a variety of ways that went far beyond her nine-point total.

“Sims is just so well-rounded. Offense, defense, steals, assists—she does it all,” Shephard said. “Her court IQ is a huge asset for us. It’s like having another coach out there with how smart she plays and how complete her game is. She makes everyone else look better.”

Sims finished with a standout stat line, recording 12 rebounds, 11 assists, eight steals, and one block.

Calvin added four points, eight rebounds, and two steals, while JoMerrah Montjoy grabbed four rebounds, two steals and two points.

The Lady Rams top scorer, Collier, finished with 12 points. Scott City will now turn its attention to Scott County Central (7-8, 1-3 Scott-Mississippi) in the conference tournament at Oak Ridge at 11:30 a.m.

Sikeston hosts Perryville (6-8, 2-4 JCAA) on Monday, Jan. 27.

__SIKESTON 73, SCOTT CITY 31__

Scott City 8 10 6 7 — 31

Sikeston 17 21 18 17 — 73

Scott City (31) — Hayden Collier 12, Skylar Watson 7, Summer Wagner 5, Alyvia Karrenbrock 5, Reese Carter 2. FG: 14. FT: 1-2. F: 12. (3-pointers: Watson 1, Wagner 1. Fouled out: None.)

Sikeston (73) — Landri Hammontree 30, Marlie Crook 28, Kennedi Sims 9, Faith Calvin 4, JoMerrah Montjoy 2. FG: 31. FT: 8-15. F: 10. (3-pointers: Hammontree 3. Fouled out: None.)