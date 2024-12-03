Defense powers Oran’s fast start in win over Kelly

ORAN, Mo. — Oran came out of the gate like a team on a mission, using stifling defense to keep Kelly on its heels during a 76-51 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Eagles (6-7, 2-2 Scott-Mississippi Conference) came out with relentless intensity, holding the Hawks (1-11, 0-4 Scott-Mississippi Conference) to just two made shots in the opening quarter and building an 18-4 lead.

“We played well tonight on both ends of the floor,” said Oran coach Corey Davis. “Kole Burger was very efficient tonight on the offensive end, getting to the basket and looking to get teammates the ball. Reid Hobbs shot the ball extremely well tonight and took the responsibility of guarding Kelly’s top player. Off the bench, Goodale and Cooper Bryant provided us with a good spark on the defensive end and handing the ball.”

Despite the early struggles, Kelly found better footing and finished the second quarter with a slight edge, narrowing the lead to 38-28 at halftime.

However, the Eagles' dominance reemerged in the second half, as they pushed the lead back to 20 by the end of the third quarter, controlling the pace of play with ease.

Carson Kern led Oran with a game-high 21 points, while Reid Hobbs finished with 17, including four 3-pointers in the first half. Kole Burger added 16 points, rounding out a balanced offensive attack.

For Kelly, Skyler Still led the way with 13 points, followed by Ross Peters with 12 and Grady Hall’s 11.

Both teams are set to face Chaffee (7-5, 1-1 Scott-Mississippi Conference) next. The Hawks visit the Red Devils on Jan. 17, and the Eagles make the trip on Jan. 21.

__ORAN 76, KELLY 51__

Kelly 4 24 10 13 — 51

Oran 18 20 20 18 — 76

Kelly (51) — Skyler Still 13, Ross Peters 12, Grady Hall 11, Griffin Pass 6, Hunter Kirk 4, Preston Appleton 4, Truman White 1. FG: 21. FT: 7-16. F: 15. (3-pointers: Peters 1, Hall 1. Fouled: Still, Pass.)

Oran (76) — Carson Kern 21, Reid Hobbs 17, Kole Burger 16, Parker Bryant 9, Cole Diebold 5, Coyn Goodale 4, Camdyn Nenninger 2. FG: 32. FT: 8-14. F: 15. (3-pointers: Hobbs 4. Fouled out: None.)