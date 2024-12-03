All sections
Local SportsJanuary 17, 2025

Defense powers Oran’s fast start in win over Kelly

Oran's defense shines in a commanding 76-51 win over Kelly, setting the pace with an 18-4 first-quarter lead. Carson Kern leads with 21 points, while Reid Hobbs and Kole Burger add crucial support.

Dennis Marshall avatar
Dennis Marshall
Carson Kern (32) scores during Oran's 75-55 win over Scott County Central in the consolation bracket of the 69th annual Oran Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Carson Kern (32) scores during Oran's 75-55 win over Scott County Central in the consolation bracket of the 69th annual Oran Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.Dennis Marshall ~ Standard-Democrat

ORAN, Mo. — Oran came out of the gate like a team on a mission, using stifling defense to keep Kelly on its heels during a 76-51 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Eagles (6-7, 2-2 Scott-Mississippi Conference) came out with relentless intensity, holding the Hawks (1-11, 0-4 Scott-Mississippi Conference) to just two made shots in the opening quarter and building an 18-4 lead.

“We played well tonight on both ends of the floor,” said Oran coach Corey Davis. “Kole Burger was very efficient tonight on the offensive end, getting to the basket and looking to get teammates the ball. Reid Hobbs shot the ball extremely well tonight and took the responsibility of guarding Kelly’s top player. Off the bench, Goodale and Cooper Bryant provided us with a good spark on the defensive end and handing the ball.”

Despite the early struggles, Kelly found better footing and finished the second quarter with a slight edge, narrowing the lead to 38-28 at halftime.

However, the Eagles' dominance reemerged in the second half, as they pushed the lead back to 20 by the end of the third quarter, controlling the pace of play with ease.

Carson Kern led Oran with a game-high 21 points, while Reid Hobbs finished with 17, including four 3-pointers in the first half. Kole Burger added 16 points, rounding out a balanced offensive attack.

For Kelly, Skyler Still led the way with 13 points, followed by Ross Peters with 12 and Grady Hall’s 11.

Both teams are set to face Chaffee (7-5, 1-1 Scott-Mississippi Conference) next. The Hawks visit the Red Devils on Jan. 17, and the Eagles make the trip on Jan. 21.

__ORAN 76, KELLY 51__

Kelly 4 24 10 13 — 51

Oran 18 20 20 18 — 76

Kelly (51) — Skyler Still 13, Ross Peters 12, Grady Hall 11, Griffin Pass 6, Hunter Kirk 4, Preston Appleton 4, Truman White 1. FG: 21. FT: 7-16. F: 15. (3-pointers: Peters 1, Hall 1. Fouled: Still, Pass.)

Oran (76) — Carson Kern 21, Reid Hobbs 17, Kole Burger 16, Parker Bryant 9, Cole Diebold 5, Coyn Goodale 4, Camdyn Nenninger 2. FG: 32. FT: 8-14. F: 15. (3-pointers: Hobbs 4. Fouled out: None.)

Story Tags
oran
Kelly
Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bounces back strong with win over Dexter in SEMO sh...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Hammontree sets career scoring mark as Sikeston wins fifth s...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bring home Ritter Rumble championship, Scott earns ...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Klipfel leads Kelly past Charleston in Senior Night blowout
Related
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Local SportsFeb. 6
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Local SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Local SportsFeb. 5
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Local SportsFeb. 5
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Local SportsFeb. 5
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Local SportsFeb. 5
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy