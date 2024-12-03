DEnnis Marshall Standard-Democrat NEW MADRID, Mo. — Triple-doubles aren’t supposed to be this easy — let alone two in one game. But Sikeston’s Marlie Crook and Kennedi Sims made it look routine, each delivering all-around stat lines in a 58-40 road win over New Madrid County Central on Monday. “We played well we got off to a strong start,” said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. “We forced multiple turnovers in the first quarter. [NMCC] is a young team, but very scrappy and hard-working. They went on a run at the end of the first quarter, but our girls managed to compose themselves, stay focused, and come up with a big win.” Crook dominated both ends of the floor with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 blocks, adding seven steals and an assist. Her 15 blocks tied for the ninth-most in MSHSAA recorded history and put her just five shy of the state record for a single game. Sims, meanwhile, fueled the Lady Bulldogs (7-7, 1-1 SEMO Conference) relentless tempo, finishing with 17 points, 11 steals, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and a block — a dynamic performance that reflected her aggressive, two-way playmaking. Sikeston set the tone early, forcing turnovers and creating transition opportunities to jump out to a 23-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs maintained their intensity throughout, using physicality and cohesive team play to stay in control. “I was very proud of our girls,” Shephard concluded. “We were tired but we played through it that’s what I like to see. We did a great job across the board keeping each other up, motivating each other and playing as a team. That’s what we need to do for the remainder of the season to have a successful season.” Landri Hammontree also had a strong outing for Sikeston, contributing 17 points, four assists, a rebound, and a steal. Faith Calvin added six points, nine rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Tamiah Word led the Lady Eagles (4-8, 3-2 SEMO Conference) with 11 points in the loss.

SIKESTON 58, NMCC 40

Sikesto 23 8 9 16 — 58

NMCC 10 6 11 13 — 40

Sikeston (58) — Marlie Crook 21, Landri Hammontree 17, Kennedi Sims 12, Faith Calvin 6, JoMerrah Montjoy 2. FG: 23. FT: 12-19. F: 10. (3-pointers: None. Fouled out: None.)

NMCC (40) — Tamiah Word 11, Orangie Jackson 8, Ja’Lisa Jennings 5, Krystin Gorden 5, Skylah Pratcher 5, Jordenn Bevly 4, Rosellyn Brooks 2. FG: 15. FT: 3-4. F: 20. (3-pointers: Pratcher 1, Jennings 1. Fouled out: None.)