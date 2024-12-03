East Prairie rebounds with big win over NMCC

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — East Prairie got back on track with a dominant 79-46 victory over New Madrid County Central on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

East Prairie (8-2) controlled the game from the start, executing its offensive game plan and getting easy transition buckets. Connor Marcum led the charge with a game-high 32 points, while Noah Johnson added 23 points in the win.

"We played pretty well tonight," said East Prairie coach Gary Scott. "We were able to get out in transition and score some easy buckets. We executed our offensive game plan and attacked the rim. We did some good things defensively and mixed our defenses up pretty well. We have to do a better job of keeping them off the offensive glass and getting those easy putbacks."

Despite the lopsided score, New Madrid County Central (4-7) was competitive in stretches, with Ra'Mond Brooks leading the way with 26 points.

"It was nice to get a win in front of the home crowd," Scott added. "I feel like our guys bounced back and responded well after a couple of tough losses. We took a few days off for a much-needed break and then got back after it, preparing for this game."

East Prairie will look to build on the win when they host Portageville (4-7) on Monday, Jan. 13. Meanwhile, New Madrid County Central will host Notre Dame (6-5) on Thursday, Jan. 9.

__EAST PRAIRIE 79, NEW MADRID COUNTY CENTRAL 46__

NMCC 12 9 13 13 — 46

E. Prairie 16 21 17 25 — 79

NMCC (46) — Ra’Mond Brooks 26, Jayden Williams 7, JG Harris 3, Jaden Guest-Newsome 3, Tyce Palmer3, Ja’Kwon Jones 2. FG: 19. FT: 6-11. F: 11. (3-pointers: Harris 1, Palmer 1. Fouled out: None.)