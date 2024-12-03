Girls Hoops Roundup: Scott City gets payback over SCC

Scott City senior Lilyan Landis scored 26 points to lead the Lady Rams past Scott County Central 66-48 on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Scott City, Mo.

Scott City (3-13) struggled throughout most of the season, including a 10-game losing streak. The Rams have won two of their last four games, including getting payback over the Bravettes (11-10) who beat them in the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament.

Landis was a calming presence for the Rams in the first half, as she made 9-of-13 free throws and scored 19 points through the first two quarters to send Scott City into halftime leading 29-22.

Freshman Skylar Watson scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half to keep the pace going for Scott City. Senior Summer Wagner also added 10 points for the Rams, who made three baskets from three-point range and 25-of-34 shots from the charity stripe.

The Bravettes were led by Alysa Adams and Camarie Perdue, who each scored 11 points. De'laya Banks added 10 points for SCC, who made six shots from the three-point line but went 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Scott City will travel to Oak Ridge on Monday, Feb. 10.

St. Vincent 81, Crystal City 16

The St. Vincent Indians dominated Crystal City 81-16 to extend their winning streak to six games.

St. Vincent (18-2) was led by Brie Rubel, who scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 from the three-point line. Allie Patrick scored 15 points, Kate Rubel added 14 points and Rylee Robinson chipped in 11 points for the Indians.

St. Vincent will host Herculaneum on Monday and later travel to Scott City on Feb. 17.

DeSoto 52, Perryville 44

The Perryville Lady Pirates fell to DeSoto 52-44 on the road on Thursday. The Pirates previously defeated the Dragons at home on Tuesday, but have now lost six of their last eight games. Perryville travels to Windsor on Monday.