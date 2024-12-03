It wasn’t too long ago that Kayden Minner questioned if he’d ever get a chance — any chance — to play college football.

Fast forward to this season, and New Madrid County Central graduate not only found a home at Mount Union, but also played a part in the Purple Raiders run to the NCAA Division III National Championship that concluded with a 41-25 loss to North Central in the Staff Bowl at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 5.

“He’s a great young man and he had a really good freshman year,” said Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt. “He has a lot of talent. Great agility and has that burst. He battled some hamstring and groin issues a little bit, but overall, we are counting on him having a really good career here at Mount Union.”

Before his college journey, Minner was already making a name for himself in high school. During his junior year, he proved his potential by leading the Eagles to a 9-2 record and a SEMO-Central title. He rushed for 1,673 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, earning all-conference honors for his efforts. His senior year started off with a bang — 423 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in just two games — but an injury cut his season short, leaving him sidelined for the rest of the year. That setback only strengthened his determination to continue pursuing his passion for football.

“We’re really excited about him,” Dartt continued. “He’s a smooth runner. He doesn’t look like he’s running too fast, but he gets into a jumpcut and accelerates. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and is getting better at blocking and pass protection.”

Minner freshman season was a strong building block for his future.

Despite entering a crowded backfield at Mount Union, Minner was able to carve out a role early in his first year. With more than 20 running backs vying for playing time, Minner climbed up the depth chart surprised even him.

“Going into fall camp, I didn’t expect to play much,” Minner said. “But I moved up quickly and got some opportunities. It really means a lot to me to be able to keep playing the sport I love after all the injuries.”

While Minner didn’t see action in the national championship game, he made valuable contributions throughout the season, earning playing time in four games. He rushed 15 times for 145 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

“The biggest adjustment I had to make was being smarter when carrying the ball,” Minner said. “In college the players are bigger and faster. I realized I couldn’t rely on my athleticism only to make plays. Another huge adjustment was learning to go to sleep and a reasonable time. Early morning lifts were no joke.”

Minner’s performance this season has made one thing clear: he’s just getting started. After overcoming adversity to get to this point, the next step is to build on the early success. He’s set to enter his sophomore season with confidence, bolstered by the lessons he learned both on and off the field.

“Being part of a national championship contending team was special,” he said. “It’s a surreal feeling to be around a bunch of guys that love football just as much as you. But there’s a lot of work to be done. It wasn’t good enough to play in the national championship. That really left a chip on my shoulder. I’m hungry to be the best.”

Dartt has seen plenty of talent come through his program, but he’s particularly excited about the future of Minner. Dartt sees a young running back with a high ceiling, both physically and mentally, ready to take on an increased role in the years ahead.

“He’s only scratched the surface of his potential,” Dartt said. “Some of our running backs our graduating, which will obviously give him more chances to be in the mix. We’re looking forward to him having a great offseason with the rest of his teammates.”

In college football, the difference between a good player and a great one often comes down to how well they use the offseason. Dartt knows this well, emphasizing the importance of a player’s ability to physically evolve during the months away from games.

“We’re excited to see him the weight room continuing to build himself up,” Dartt said. “That will really help him get ready for sophomore year when there will be a lot of opportunities.”

With a full offseason ahead, Minner is locked in on the next phase of his development. What he’s accomplished so far is just the beginning, and he’s ready to push his limits in the coming months.

“Losing the national championship lit a fire under me,” Minner said. “I want to get back to the same environment and win it next year. Some personal goals of mine is just to be the player that I’ve always wanted to be. My injuries have kept me from that goal, but I believe I will achieve my goal soon.”

For now, the only thing certain is that his best days are ahead of him.