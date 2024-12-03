All sections
Local Sports
January 27, 2025

Kelly cheerleaders showcase national routine

Kelly's cheerleaders preview their routine for the 2025 NCA High School National Championship during a basketball halftime show, aiming to build on their legacy of success with a shot at national glory.

Dennis Marshall avatar
Dennis Marshall
The Kelly cheerleaders perform their national routine during halftime of the Hawks' loss to Woodland on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
The Kelly cheerleaders perform their national routine during halftime of the Hawks' loss to Woodland on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
Dennis Marshall ~ Standard-Democrat
BENTON, Mo. — During halftime of Wednesday’s basketball game, the Kelly High School cheerleading squad took to the floor, running through their national competition routine ahead of the 2025 National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) High School National Championship.

The competition, which takes place Jan. 24–26, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, marks the next step in the Lady Hawks' quest for national glory. The team finished sixth in the Intermediate Small Non Tumbling Division at last year's championship, continuing a legacy of success that dates back to a national title in 2015.

“Nationals is a great thing for young cheerleaders to experience because it teaches them a great lesson of hard work and discipline,” Kelly cheerleading coach Billy Hoskins previously told the Standard-Democrat.

