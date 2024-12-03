SIKESTON — Kennedi Sims is taking her soccer talents internationally.

Fresh off being named the Missouri Girls Olympic Development Program (ODP) Player of the Year, Sims has earned a coveted spot on the ODP National Team, a distinction that will send her to Milan, Italy, for 12 days of high-level training and competition.

“I am expecting a great time and the opportunity to play at an even higher level,” Sims said. “I would say playing against high clubs from Italy such as AC Milan and seeing how I match up excites me the most. Playing at the international level has been a goal of mine ever since I watched Alex Morgan play as a little girl. Just being able to play at that level is a great honor and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Sims, a sophomore at Sikeston High School, hasn’t simply climbed the ODP ladder—she’s practically sprinted up it. Her journey began at age nine, not with a casual interest, but with a full-blown obsession after attending an ODP summer camp. That initial spark ignited a fire that has propelled her to national recognition.

“I immediately fell in love with the idea of the program,” she said. “I was encouraged to try out because I wanted to push myself to be the best I can be. It’s grown to be the best thing I could have done for my development as a player and a person. The players you play against and the coaches you have are really next level.”

Sims steadily earned recognition for her ability to create opportunities and contribute both offensively and defensively from the center-attacking midfielder position. She credits her success to her high work rate and her constant focus on improving her ability to help others excel on the field.

Her confidence grew during her participation in the ODP Regional Camp and the Interregional event in Orlando, where she received positive feedback from coaches.

“I felt I had the ability to compete at that level,” Sims said. “It was an awesome event with some great coaches and people.”

Her standout performance came early during the event when she played a full 90 minutes in the first match. In the second game, she took the field late in the first half and scored a header goal within seconds of entering the match. Sims’ ability to thrive under pressure made a clear statement to coaches about her readiness to compete at the national level.

That performance, along with her work ethic and leadership, ultimately earned her a spot on the ODP National Team.

“I remember waking up around 6:30 a.m., checking my phone, and seeing the email. I immediately ran straight to my parents to tell them,” Sims recalled about the moment she learned of her selection.

Her success in the ODP system culminated in her recognition as the Missouri ODP Player of the Year, a distinction she learned about just a week before the award presentation.

“I was super excited,” Sims said. “It’s a high honor. I’m humbled and blessed to win it.”

From the perspective of Sikeston coach Gabe Dement, Sims’ rise to this level is not surprising.

“Kennedi is gifted athletically,” he said. “But what really makes her special is her drive to win and her understanding of the game. She plays several years ahead of her age and isn’t ever satisfied with her level. She always wants to be better.”

Dement believes Sims’ potential to continue excelling at the international level will be strengthened by the opportunity to train and compete in Milan.

“Anytime you can compete against dedicated, high-level athletes and receive training from quality coaches, you’ll improve if you’re willing to compete and learn,” Dement said. “Kennedi will take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Sims’ family has played an important role in her development. Dement noted that her home environment fosters a competitive atmosphere, with family athletic challenges being a regular part of their routine.

“In addition to the training she puts in on her own time,” Dement said. “She watches high-level sports not just for enjoyment, but to learn what it takes to reach her own lofty goals. It’s that kind of mindset that sets her apart.”

ODP National coach Dr. Colin S. Barnes also sees Sims as the type of player that ODP looks for—someone who stands out both on and off the ball.

“She’s an attacking midfielder who showed tremendous skill and comfort on the ball, as well as great perseverance off the ball in her movement and willingness to defend,” Barnes said. “You can tell she’s accumulated thousands of hours of dedication to her craft. Kennedi is exactly the type of player ODP is looking for.”

Barnes is excited to see what Sims can do at the next level, noting that her leadership for the Midwest team has been exemplary.

“We hope to see even more out of her in our National ODP trip to Italy,” Barnes said.

The 2025 US Youth Soccer tournament for the 2008 National Teams will be held from April 13 to 22, 2025, providing top players the opportunity to compete against elite international talent.