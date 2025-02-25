Lady Mules get past Sikeston

It's always good to get a win over a conference and district foe — especially the week before the district tournament.

The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules basketball team used a strong fourth quarter and had three players score in double figures to pull out a 59-54 win against the Sikeston Lady Bulldogs Monday night at Mules Gymnasium.

With the win, the Lady Mules improve to 15-10 on the season and finish 4-4 in SEMO Conference play, while Sikeston falls to 15-9 and 4-3 in SEMO Conference action.

“Getting this win was good for us going into the district because Sikeston is not only a conference team but also a district team,” Poplar Bluff coach Soley Dugas said. “So this win was huge for our confidence going into the district tournament.”

The Lady Bulldogs led 15-9 after the opening period, but Poplar Bluff battled back in the second quarter and trailed by just two points (27-25) at the intermission.

"We were physical and we worked hard," said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. "But the turnovers were the big reason we lost the ball game. If we meet again in the district, we have to be ready."

The Lady Mules trailed 43-42 by the start of the final period, but a basket by Bella Halliburton with 5:36 remaining in the game put Poplar Bluff ahead and sparked an 8-3 run that ended up being the game's turning point.

“I think we did a good job on the defensive end and just working together (during that run) and not getting down on ourselves and using that momentum to convert,” Dugas said.

Ireland Gowen and Addy Valenzuela each led Poplar Bluff with 16 points, while Jadyn Brandon added 13 in the win. Gowen added 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Valenzuela had four steals, Allie Johnson added three steals and Paige Epps had a pair of steals.

“Those three in double digits just goes to show that at this point in the season we can’t rely on one person,” Dugas said. “Everyone has to contribute. For some it may be points — for others it may be rebounds or defensive stops.”

Landri Hammontree led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 23 points, adding three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Kennedi Sims broke the program's single-season assist record, tallying six assists for a season total of 158. Her stat line also included 18 points, seven rebounds, and five steals.

Marlie Crook finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

This season has been a record-setting one for Sikeston, with Hammontree establishing a new career scoring mark, Crook setting the single-season blocks record (again), and now Sims breaking the single-season assists record

Poplar Bluff is back in action Tuesday night at Potosi (20-4, 6-0 Mineral Area) then close out the regular season Friday with a game at Class, 4, No. 3 Doniphan (21-2, 7-0 Ozark Foothills).

Sikeston closes out the regular season at Jackson Class 6, No. 5 (20-1, 5-0 SEMO) on Wednesday, Feb. 26.