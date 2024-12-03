All sections
NewsFebruary 24, 2025

Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves to Greene County

Leon Lamb, accused in the murder of Mischelle Lawless, has been granted a $100,000 bond and will relocate to Greene County, MO. Future hearings will also move there to avoid media influence.

Nathan Gladden
(Left) Defendant Leon Lamb, attorney Russell Oliver and defense co-counsel Charles Weiss listen to Judge Ben Lewis's instructions at Lamb's hearing on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Scott County Courthouse.
(Left) Defendant Leon Lamb, attorney Russell Oliver and defense co-counsel Charles Weiss listen to Judge Ben Lewis's instructions at Lamb's hearing on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Scott County Courthouse.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Judge Ben Lewis approved defendant Leon Lamb receiving bond in his criminal case regarding the murder of Mischelle Lawless on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Lawless was killed Nov. 8, 1992, at the Interstate 55 exit ramp near Benton in Scott County. She was found shot three times. An assault occurred outside of the car about 100 feet down the exit embankment, where blood had pooled in the grass.

She was a nursing student at Southeast Missouri State University and a waitress at Shoney’s in Sikeston.

Lamb was her ex-boyfriend. He is the last person known to have seen Lawless alive. He has told investigators that the night her her murder, Lawless stopped at his house and they had sex before she left to go home.

Following Lamb's defense attorney Russell Oliver filing a motion for bond reduction, Lewis authorized Lamb to be freed on $100,000 bond. According to the court's orders, while he is on bond, Lamb is supposed to live with his sister in Greene County and wear an ankle monitor. Before Lewis's order, Lamb was being held without bond.

Lewis also ordered the venue for future hearings regarding Lamb's case be moved to Greene County. He said the case needs to be out of the "media market" it's currently as well as have sufficient judicial staff. Oliver requested the case be sent to either Cape Girardeau or Perry County while special prosecuting attorney Allen Moss requested Cole, Boone or St. Charles County.

Lewis also denied the prosecution's motion for a gag order on Lamb's defense. Oliver said the next step for the defense is an appearance in Greene County and upcoming motions to be filed.

