An afternoon social media posting led to a variety of strong reactions after reports of a vehicle driving away after striking a child who was being dropped off for school Wednesday morning in Poplar Bluff. It would, appear, however, the report is false.

A social media post contained an image of a vehicle, along with a narrative about how the vehicle had hit a child as they were walking towards the school.

Poplar Bluff Police Department Lt. Josh Stewart explained that law enforcement started investigating the claim after a report was officially made Wednesday evening.

“The report was made at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday,” Stewart explained. “It is interesting that there was no call immediately after it was supposed to have happened in the morning.”

Stewart said officers took the report and immediately started reviewing all available information.

“Our school resource officer pulled video and started reviewing all the different video from the time it was supposed to have happened,” Stewart explained. “And officers interviewed faculty and staff who were present when the children were being dropped off. No one had any knowledge of anything happening.”

After diligent investigation, Stewart said the vehicle that was posted on social media was eventually located in video footage, but there was clearly no incident where the vehicle struck a child.

“We have spoken to eyewitnesses at the school who confirmed the vehicle did not hit the child,” Stewart stated. “The video footage showed the vehicle in question, but not the incident involving the child.”

Stewart went on to recommend people doing research about certain claims before circulating any rumors.

“Some incidents don’t end up being as reported, or they are lacking details that are important to the truth behind the incident,” Stewart noted. “We, as law enforcement, investigate complaints and gather physical evidence, witness testimony, and surveillance footage before ever making a determination as to the validity of a concern.

“If we failed to gather the facts and supporting evidence, we would be doing a disservice to all of the parties involved, as well as the public.”