All sections
Local SportsFebruary 28, 2025

New Madrid County Central senior earns fifth place at Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships

Connor Henderson's determination paid off as he clinched fifth place at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, improving from last year's sixth place. The NMCC senior's hard work and resilience shone through.

Anthony Capobianco ~ Southeast Missourian
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wins the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wins the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson embraces coach Jacob Wilcox after winning the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson embraces coach Jacob Wilcox after winning the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid wrestling coaches Jacob Wilcox, left and Mattie Bolen during a match in the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid wrestling coaches Jacob Wilcox, left and Mattie Bolen during a match in the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
New Madrid County Central’s Connor Henderson wrestles in the fifth-place match at the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

One sudden movement was the difference between sixth and fifth place in the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships last year.

As a senior, he was determined not to go out like that again.

New Madrid County Central senior Connor Henderson pinned Mason Adkisson of Centralia in the third round to win fifth place in the 190-pound bracket during the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

“Honestly, I take it as a complete success,” Henderson said. “Last year, I got sixth place. To me, that means I keep getting better.”

Henderson made it to the state tournament each year he wrestled at NMCC. In each of his four years as an Eagle, he has ended with an increased amount of wins.

“Progress is progress,” Henderson said. “I just think I’m doing better.”

Henderson secured all-state status on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after winning his first two matches. He led 11-0 in the third round and survived nearly getting pinned to escape with an 11-7 decision. He won his quarterfinal bout in a second-round pin to advance to the semifinals.

“It feels great, feels like hard work paying off,” Henderson said. “There were a lot of practices all season, just getting here and doing all this makes it all worth it.”

Henderson was pinned with a second to go in the first round of the semifinal bout against Mayson Edwards of South Harrison (41-7), who went on to win the state championship.

Henderson was then defeated by Logan Wilson of Trenton in the third round by fall drop to the fifth-place match, the same place he finished his junior season.

While the first day was filled with triumph and elation, the second day was a test of his resolve.

“It’s just a really big high and a really big low,” Henderson said. “I feel like my main thing is I didn’t want to do is end on a losing streak. It all worked out for the best.”

This year, Henderson was coached by someone who was once a teammate during his freshman year. Jacob Wilcox was a state qualifier in his own right and was with Henderson during his junior and senior years before graduating in 2022.

“It feels like you always got somebody on there with you, somebody that knows you back from way back when,” Henderson said of Wilcox. “It just adds a lot of familiarity and comfort to coaching. Feels like, since he knows me from my younger days, he knows what I’m good at, knows what I’m bad at. He really helped me get to where I am now. So it just feels like he’s been coaching the way through.”

Henderson finished his final season with a 27-3, a Class 1 District 1 championship, and a fifth-place medal at the Class 1 state tournament. It’s a small step in terms height difference between where the sixth-place finisher and fifth-place finisher stand on the podium.

For Henderson, it was a giant leap.

Story Tags
NMCC
Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 28
Wiggins scores 1,000th point, leads Sikeston to impressive w...
Local SportsFeb. 28
C2D3: Charleston swarms Oran - enough - to set up title tilt...
Local SportsFeb. 28
Chaffee GBB dumps Meadow Heights 61-27 in Class 2 District 3...
Local SportsFeb. 28
Top-seeded St. Vincent GBB blasts Charleston 66-27 in Class ...
Related
Cougars tamed as Redhawks WBB keep postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash
Local SportsFeb. 28
Cougars tamed as Redhawks WBB keep postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash
C3D1: East Prairie earns spot in program's first district final with win against Twin Rivers
Local SportsFeb. 27
C3D1: East Prairie earns spot in program's first district final with win against Twin Rivers
C3D1: Caruthersville pulls away late from upset-minded Kelly
Local SportsFeb. 27
C3D1: Caruthersville pulls away late from upset-minded Kelly
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Local SportsFeb. 26
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor
Local SportsFeb. 26
Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor
C3D1: White’s big first quarter, Still’s inside strength carry Kelly to win over NMCC
Local SportsFeb. 26
C3D1: White’s big first quarter, Still’s inside strength carry Kelly to win over NMCC
C3D1: Parker and Hester deliver in Twin Rivers 65-52 win over Portageville
Local SportsFeb. 26
C3D1: Parker and Hester deliver in Twin Rivers 65-52 win over Portageville
Celebrating excellence: top athletes from fall sports selected for Semoball Awards
Local SportsFeb. 25
Celebrating excellence: top athletes from fall sports selected for Semoball Awards
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy