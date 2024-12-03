When the stakes were highest for Kenyon College, it was a freshman from East Prairie — Peyton Hodges — who took the hill.

Trusted to pitch in an elimination game in the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament, the former East Prairie standout delivered a composed, competitive performance that capped a debut season that saw him evolve into a reliable starter, mastering the art of pacing himself and executing in high-leverage situations..

“By that point, we no longer viewed him as a first-year player,” said Kenyon coach Matt Burdette. “He was ready for that moment and we knew he would do well, but we also saw it as a springboard for the future.”

In that pressure-cooker moment against DePauw University, Hodges took the mound with a clear mission: to extend his team’s tournament run, and over four innings of work, he allowed just one earned run on four hits, striking out four and walking only one. His performance helped secure a 10-2 victory, a win that kept the Owls alive and gave his team the momentum it needed to keep pushing forward.

“You can’t buy that type of experience, pitching at the college level in an elimination game, there is no other feeling or way we can duplicate that,” Burdette said. “There was a method to the madness, knowing how highly we thought of him already, but also that hopefully this program will find itself in these spots again and this will make him that much tougher and confident in these moments. He pitched really well. We thought a lot of what he did in that spot. What that showed us was that he would be ready for an increased role in this coming season.”

In his first year, Hodges proved to be a student of the game, adapting to the complexities of the collegiate level while displaying the mental toughness required to succeed.

When he arrived in the fall, it was clear that the transition from high school to college ball would be a challenge. He had pitched extensively during the spring and summer, leaving his fastball and breaking ball lacking some of the pop the coaching staff had seen during the recruitment process. Despite this, his commitment to development made it clear, he was built for the spotlight.

“He was exhausted,” Burdette said. “We didn’t initially see as much life on his pitches as we would have liked, but we could tell his competitiveness was high-level.”

The turning point came after the holiday break when Hodges returned to the mound and immediately showed signs of regaining his form.

“After settling in and getting some rest, he returned in January and his first bullpen session was outstanding,” Burdette said. “The Peyton Hodges that we really liked in the recruiting process was back.”

__Assessing Hodges' First Year at Kenyon__

When asked to evaluate Hodges’ freshman season, Burdette didn’t hold back in his praise.

“He had a tremendous first year,” said the four-time NCAC Coach of the Year. “To be honest, he was a high-level recruit for us and we really liked what we saw from him during the recruiting process. His character and work ethic were off the charts, even if his stuff wasn’t great in the fall. We knew we had a really good player, and once the spring started he was a very consistent performer from the beginning to the end of the season

Initially serving as a reliever, Hodges' steady development saw him earn a place in the starting rotation. By the end of the season, he had made four starts, compiling a 3-2 record and one save over 35 innings. His 3.86 ERA, paired with 28 strikeouts and only 12 walks, spoke to his emerging consistency, which reinforced the coaching staff's belief in his capacity to excel under greater pressure.

“Every first-year player faces a level of uncertainty, facing college hitters for the first time,” Burdette said. “Sometimes you can tend to give the opponent more credit right off the bat. We always tell our guys that we want to respect the hell out of the opponent, but we don’t want to give so much credit that we’re not attacking and being aggressive. His biggest growth was his mindset changing and realizing that he belonged here.”

With that shift in confidence came a new approach. Hodges stopped dancing around hitters and began going right at them, trusting his stuff and learning the art of attacking the strike zone with conviction.

“When you’re uncertain, you live on the edges. You don’t want to throw the ball where they can get to it and you try to paint the corners all the time, but sometimes you just need a little bit of success to realize that you belong and you can go challenge people. That’s what he did from the beginning to the end of the season. He really started trusting his stuff.”

__Reflecting on Freshman Season__

Looking back on his freshman year, Hodges acknowledged that while there were challenges, the experience ultimately made him a better player.

“It went well, to say the least,” Hodges said. “I was able to get playing time and travel to all the games, which was a goal of mine and a big accomplishment. I was able to quickly adjust to the changes that come with playing college ball and ended up having a decent year.”

The adjustment from high school to college ball wasn’t easy. Hodges said the competition level was far higher, with older, more disciplined hitters that required him to be sharper on the mound.

“It was harder in college,” he said. “The hitters are a lot better because some guys are 22 and even 23 in some cases. They were a lot more disciplined and I had to be able to hit my spots more consistently to have success.”

Another one of the defining moments of Hodges’ freshman season came on March 9, 2024, in a crucial 2-1 win over Ladell University in Fort Pierce, Florida. With the score knotted at 1-1, Hodges was called into the game in relief, tasked with holding the line in a tightly contested matchup. Over the course of two innings, he was flawless, not allowing a hit or a run, while striking out four of the seven batters he faced.

“Just battling counts and finding ways to get guys out and we eventually walked it off for the win,” he said.

After his freshman season, Hodges returned to summer ball with the Charleston Fighting Squirrels, a decision driven by his desire to continue developing his game and the influence of his former coach.

“I really enjoyed playing for coach Michael Minner and I wanted to come back and do it again for the final time,” Hodges said. “He’s a big-time personality and he’s one of the hardest-working guys I know. I just felt that his attitude and grit would rub off on me in a good way and help me to grow in my game.”

__Looking Ahead__

As Hodges begins his sophomore season, expectations are high. He is projected to be one of the team’s top starting pitchers for the upcoming season. His coach sees a clear path to continued success.

“He just has the right temperament, the right makeup, and the right stuff to continue to grow,” Burdette said. “He’ll be able to use all this experience he’s gained here and be even better in his sophomore year and beyond.”

When asked what truly makes Hodges tick, Burdette didn’t hesitate, pointing to the rock-solid support system that backs him—something that’s as essential to a player’s growth as any pitch in his arsenal.

“Meeting his family, it doesn’t take long to see where Peyton gets it from” concluded Burdette, who’s entering his 30th season as the head coach of the Owls. “The way he carries himself, the work ethic — it's all rooted in that strong support system. In my years around this game, I've seen time and time again how that kind of foundation leads to success. It’s a huge part of why he flourished."

In the end, Hodges' journey has only just begun, but it's clear that the fire inside him to compete and improve burns brightly. His freshman season marked the first chapter of a long career that will surely be filled with more battles on the mound. And when it’s all said and done, one thing is clear: he is grateful for every moment on that diamond.

"I’m excited and glad to be out there playing such a beautiful game," he said, a sentiment that sums up his attitude perfectly. For a player who’s earned every inning the hard way, that’s no cliché—it’s his reality. Hodges isn’t just playing the game; he’s living it, and that will drive him further than most.