Poplar Bluff School District votes to place bond measure on ballot

The Poplar Bluff R-I School Board approved a measure to place a bond issue on this year’s April 8 election ballot that is expected to generate $11.5 million for further expansion and capital improvements to the district’s facilities.

Described as a “no-tax bond issue,” the measure, if approved, will not raise taxes in the district from their current level but will extend the previous 18-cent debt service previously approved by voters in 2009.

Capital improvements completed under the previous bonds include construction of the Kindergarten Center and extensive renovations at Poplar Bluff Junior High School.

The new bond measure, if passed, will provide the district with the funds to expand building and student capacity at the Early Childhood Center, enhance safety measures throughout the district, and address deferred maintenance requirements, including the construction of a new bus garage.

“A no-tax levy measure, if passed, would allow us to service more preschool-aged students as well as improve the safety in all district facilities to continue to promote a secure learning environment,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Cornman.

School administrators state that the waitlist at the Early Childhood Center consists of dozens of potential students; expanded facilities will help open up spots for greater capacity for early learners.

If the bond issue is approved by voters, the district’s operating levy is expected to remain unchanged at its current rate of $3.62 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is lower than Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson and Sikeston, according to 2023 state reports.

“Because of the fund structure, it’s the best money for the least amount of cost to the taxpayers,” said Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Charles Kinsey.

The board also approved the Vocational Enhancement Grant and 50/50 Grant Application the Technical and Career Center for fiscal year 2026.

These grants provide reimbursement from the State of Missouri for the enhancement of programs at the TCC and Poplar Bluff High School, which include building trades, HVACR, culinary arts, Project Lead The Way, business, and family and consumer sciences.

If awarded, the grants would provide the district with $126,488 worth of improvements at a total cost to the district of $59,744.

“These grants will allow us to provide students with programs that better mirrors the workforce,” said TCC Director Dr. Leigh Ann Cornman.

Regarding the snow days the district recently experienced, Director of Transportation Jon McKinney discussed the difficulties involved in creating “snow routes” when main roads are clear but secondary and gravel roads are still compromised with ice and snow.

None of the board members could recall a time in which the district offered snow routes, and McKinney said that their creation would provide logistical challenges that would be highly problematic to resolve.

Another possible solution would be to identify certain “road exclusions” in which compromised roads would not be traveled by buses in the aftermath of winter weather, but since that would place the travel burden on parents, that idea remained a matter of discussion only.

The next scheduled Board of Education meeting will be 6 p.m Feb. 20.