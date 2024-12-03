Portageville overpowers state-ranked Chaffee in defensive battle

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — A win over a state-ranked team can shift momentum — and rankings.

Portageville showed it belongs in the conversation with Missouri’s best, dispatching Class 2, No. 9 Chaffee 54-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

While the Lady Bulldogs (11-3, 3-0 Bootheel Conference) have been left just outside the top 10 in Class 3 polls, this signature victory could be enough to finally push them into the rankings.

“It was a defensive battle all night long,” said Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “They put lots of pressure on us and were able to turn us over a few too many times but the girls kept their composure and handled it better as the game went on. That was a huge key. We found the open player and attacked their zone well. We rebounded really well and were able to get some second-chance points that way.”

The Lady Red Devils (9-2, 2-0 Scott-Mississippi Conference) opened the game with a strong, balanced attack, as six different players contributed to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter.

However, the tide quickly turned as Portageville's lockdown defense held Chaffee to just four points, all from Carlyanne Cossou, in the second quarter, giving the Lady Bulldogs a 27-21 lead at halftime.

“Our girls just stayed after it and keep that intensity up all game,” Fowler said. “Defense is hard work but our girls have bought in and don’t take possessions off. It’s a team effort really. Every girl knows they can take risks because the next girl has their back. Our defense really sets the tone for us.”

The game remained close through the third quarter, but the final quarter belonged to Ja’Niya Smith. The senior, showing the aggressive mindset that has defined her recent performances, exploded for 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Smith’s finishing under pressure proved pivotal, as she helped Portageville secure the win.

“[Smith] was able to get to the rim and finish well,” Fowler said. “She took over for us to help us secure the win.”

Portageville next hosts Senath-Hornersville (12-5, 2-5 Bootheel Conference) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

__PORTAGEVILLE 54, CHAFFEE 37__

Chaffee 17 4 8 8 — 37

Portageville 14 13 9 18 — 54

Chaffee (37) — Carlyanne Cossou 10, Mahlinah Robertson 6, Bailey Robertson 6, Kiersten Arnold 5, Jersie Lynn 4, Millie Carroll 3, Zoe Bentley 2, Addison Stratton 1. FG: 14. FT: 8-17. F: 17. (3-pointers: Carroll 1. Fouled out: None.)

Portageville (54) — Ja’Niya Smith 20, Gloriaha Farmer 12, Alise Hickenbottom 8, Maggie Priggel 8, Taryn Irby 4, Satori Saxton 2. FG: 19. FT: 15-27. F: 19. (3-pointers: Hickenbottom 1. Fouled out: Smith.)