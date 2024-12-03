School board explores economic growth

NEW MADRID, Mo. - New Madrid County R-1 School Board members had the opportunity to learn more about the possible benefits of an economic initiative.

At the Jan. 9 meeting of the Board of Education, Sarah Ezell presented information and answered questions regarding Progress with Partnership. Progress with Partnership is an opportunity for individuals, corporations and businesses to invest in bringing industries to Southeast Missouri, primarily New Madrid, Mississippi and Scott counties.

Superintendent Bridgett Masterson said Ezell’s presentation centered on the efforts to encourage job growth among existing business as well as create more economic opportunities locally. In particular Masterson said Ezell noted how the New Madrid County R-1 Technical Skills Center could benefit from regional industrial development.

Also during the meeting, approval was given for the purchase of an $8 million umbrella liability policy through the Missouri United School Insurance Council. Masterson said the policy will cover a variety of liability issues for the District.

The bid from the Bank of New Madrid was accepted for depository services from January 2025 through December 2027.

The resignations of Michael Morgan, teacher and head wrestling coach, Daniel Martinez, teacher assistant, and Hannah Toombs, special education teacher assistant, were accepted. Matelyn Bolen was transferred from assistant wrestling coach to head wrestling coach and employed by the District were Ken Goldsmith as Electrical Pathways instructor for the TSC for the remainder of the school year; Jakob Wilcox, assistant wrestling coach; and Andrew Blackford, special education assistant.

In other actions during the meeting, the Board adopted several policies to bring the District in compliance with state regulations and reviewed certificate of deposit investments.

Following the meeting, Masterson said the District is checking with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education about whether the school day missed Jan. 10 due to a snow storm will need to be made up.