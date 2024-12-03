Scott County Central holds on for 58-57 win over Westwood Baptist

SIKESTON — Scott County Central snapped a three-game skid with a dramatic 58-57 victory over Westwood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Braves (3-6) were led by Cortavian Banks, who scored a game-high 23 points, while Robbie Dodd kept the Eagles (8-5) in it with 32 points.

“[Westwood Baptist] is a very well-coached team and we had a hard time stopping Robbie Dodd from doing just about anything he wanted,” said SCC coach Tim Carlisle. “We had big contributions by Cortavian Banks offensively, and Courtney Sanders III defensively. We are still trying to find our groove.”

The game came down to the final minute. With SCC trailing by two, Jaydon Easter, playing in his first game of the season, grabbed an offensive rebound and, after a quick pump fake, drew his defender in the air, tying the game at 57-57.

With just 25 seconds left, the Braves forced the Eagles into a backcourt violation. With the game on the line, Banks drove to the basket and drew a foul with 2.2 seconds left on the clock. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, putting SCC ahead by one point.

Westwood Baptist had one final opportunity after taking a timeout with 1.8 seconds left, but SCC deflected the inbounds pass, forcing Westwood to launch a desperation shot from beyond half-court that fell short at the buzzer.

Scott County Central looks to build on the win when they host Portageville (4-7) on Thursday, Jan. 9.

__SCOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 58, WESTWOOD BAPTIST 57__

Westwood 16 17 16 8 — 57

SCC 16 22 11 9 — 58

Westwood Baptist (57) — Robbie Dodd 32, Anden Moore 12, Caleb Smith 4, Gage Barker 3, Landon Evans 2, Cody VanDover 2, Braydn Wood 2. FG: 20. FT; 7-14. Fouled out: Robbie.)

Scott County Central (58) — Cortavian Banks 23, Courtney Sanders III 12, Brandon Bean 9, Trevor Brown 7, Jaydon Easter 5, Cameron Bean 2. FG: 23. FT: 11-16. F: 17. (3-pointers: Brown 1. Fouled out: None.)