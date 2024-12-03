All sections
Local SportsJanuary 8, 2025

Scott County Central holds on for 58-57 win over Westwood Baptist

Scott County Central edges Westwood Baptist 58-57 in a thrilling game, ending a three-game losing streak. Cortavian Banks led SCC with 23 points, while Robbie Dodd scored 32 for Westwood.

Dennis Marshall avatar
Dennis Marshall
Cortavian Banks (5) sizes up a defender during Scott County Central's 58-57 win over Westwood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Cortavian Banks (5) sizes up a defender during Scott County Central's 58-57 win over Westwood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.Photo courtesy of Debbie Miller

SIKESTON — Scott County Central snapped a three-game skid with a dramatic 58-57 victory over Westwood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Braves (3-6) were led by Cortavian Banks, who scored a game-high 23 points, while Robbie Dodd kept the Eagles (8-5) in it with 32 points.

“[Westwood Baptist] is a very well-coached team and we had a hard time stopping Robbie Dodd from doing just about anything he wanted,” said SCC coach Tim Carlisle. “We had big contributions by Cortavian Banks offensively, and Courtney Sanders III defensively. We are still trying to find our groove.”

The game came down to the final minute. With SCC trailing by two, Jaydon Easter, playing in his first game of the season, grabbed an offensive rebound and, after a quick pump fake, drew his defender in the air, tying the game at 57-57.

With just 25 seconds left, the Braves forced the Eagles into a backcourt violation.  With the game on the line, Banks drove to the basket and drew a foul with 2.2 seconds left on the clock. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, putting SCC ahead by one point.

Westwood Baptist had one final opportunity after taking a timeout with 1.8 seconds left, but SCC deflected the inbounds pass, forcing Westwood to launch a desperation shot from beyond half-court that fell short at the buzzer.

Scott County Central looks to build on the win when they host Portageville (4-7) on Thursday, Jan. 9.

__SCOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 58, WESTWOOD BAPTIST 57__

Westwood 16 17 16 8 — 57

SCC 16 22 11 9 — 58

Westwood Baptist (57) — Robbie Dodd 32, Anden Moore 12, Caleb Smith 4, Gage Barker 3, Landon Evans 2, Cody VanDover 2, Braydn Wood 2. FG: 20. FT; 7-14. Fouled out: Robbie.)

Scott County Central (58) — Cortavian Banks 23, Courtney Sanders III 12, Brandon Bean 9, Trevor Brown 7, Jaydon Easter 5, Cameron Bean 2. FG: 23. FT: 11-16. F: 17. (3-pointers: Brown 1. Fouled out: None.)

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bounces back strong with win over Dexter in SEMO sh...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Hammontree sets career scoring mark as Sikeston wins fifth s...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston bring home Ritter Rumble championship, Scott earns ...
Local SportsFeb. 6
Klipfel leads Kelly past Charleston in Senior Night blowout
Related
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Local SportsFeb. 6
Scott County Central survives at Oak Ridge
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston dominates Lift for Life and advances to third consecutive Union Invitational final
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Local SportsFeb. 6
Sikeston’s lead slips away as Borgia take Union Invitational crown
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Local SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Local SportsFeb. 5
Bootheel Conference Tournament Updates
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Local SportsFeb. 5
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Local SportsFeb. 5
Deck drops 42 points, surging Jackson holds off Charleston 75-67 (OT) on Senior Night
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Local SportsFeb. 5
Lady Mules roll past NMCC, win third in a row
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy