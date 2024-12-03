SEMO's Brad Korn named OVC Coach of the Year after season turnaround

SEMO head coach Brad Korn has been named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Coach of the Year.

The award comes after the Redhawks achieved their first outright regular-season championship in the conference.

Korn, in his fifth season at SEMO, is only the second men’s basketball coach in program history to earn the honor. The last was Gary Garner in the 1998-99 season.

This year, Korn’s squad set multiple records. After starting the season 10-10, the Redhawks surged with a 10-game winning streak—the longest in the program’s Division I history. The team’s turnaround is also the best in school history. A year ago, SEMO finished 9-22 and missed the OVC Tournament. This season, Korn guided the Redhawks to a 20-11 record and the No. 1 seed.

SEMO’s 20 wins mark the most in a season under Korn and the program’s third 20-win campaign, joining the 1998-99 (20-9) and 1999-2000 (24-7) teams.

Three SEMO players earned All-OVC honors under Korn’s leadership. Junior forward Brendan Terry was named to the second team, while senior guard Teddy Washington Jr. and junior guard Rob Martin were selected to the first team.

SEMO’s three All-OVC selections set a program record for the most in a single season. The Redhawks earned multiple First-Team All-OVC picks for the first time in 20 years since Dainmon Gonner and Reggie Golson did so in 2004-05.

By finishing first in the OVC standings, SEMO secured two byes and an automatic spot in the tournament semifinals. The Redhawks will play next on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m.