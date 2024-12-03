All sections
Local SportsMarch 4, 2025

SEMO's Brad Korn named OVC Coach of the Year after season turnaround

SEMO's Brad Korn earns OVC Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to their first outright regular-season championship. SEMO's remarkable turnaround sets records with a 10-game winning streak.

Kyler Messenger
SEMO head coach Brad Korn addressing the team during a timeout.
SEMO head coach Brad Korn addressing the team during a timeout.Photo by Beto Vaca Diez

SEMO head coach Brad Korn has been named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Coach of the Year.

The award comes after the Redhawks achieved their first outright regular-season championship in the conference.

Korn, in his fifth season at SEMO, is only the second men’s basketball coach in program history to earn the honor. The last was Gary Garner in the 1998-99 season.

This year, Korn’s squad set multiple records. After starting the season 10-10, the Redhawks surged with a 10-game winning streak—the longest in the program’s Division I history. The team’s turnaround is also the best in school history. A year ago, SEMO finished 9-22 and missed the OVC Tournament. This season, Korn guided the Redhawks to a 20-11 record and the No. 1 seed.

SEMO’s 20 wins mark the most in a season under Korn and the program’s third 20-win campaign, joining the 1998-99 (20-9) and 1999-2000 (24-7) teams.

Three SEMO players earned All-OVC honors under Korn’s leadership. Junior forward Brendan Terry was named to the second team, while senior guard Teddy Washington Jr. and junior guard Rob Martin were selected to the first team.

SEMO’s three All-OVC selections set a program record for the most in a single season. The Redhawks earned multiple First-Team All-OVC picks for the first time in 20 years since Dainmon Gonner and Reggie Golson did so in 2004-05.

By finishing first in the OVC standings, SEMO secured two byes and an automatic spot in the tournament semifinals. The Redhawks will play next on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsMar. 4
All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized
Local SportsMar. 4
South Iron completes comeback victory over Hayti
Local SportsMar. 4
C1S1: Risco rolls over Richland for third time this season, ...
Local SportsMar. 4
Woodland advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals with 82-67 win at...
Related
C3D1: Portageville uses strong finish against Twin Rivers to claim third straight district title
Local SportsMar. 3
C3D1: Portageville uses strong finish against Twin Rivers to claim third straight district title
Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years
Local SportsMar. 3
Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years
Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 1st Canadian franchise
Local SportsMar. 3
Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 1st Canadian franchise
Seamless Transition: Rubel Twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
Local SportsMar. 3
Seamless Transition: Rubel Twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list, AP source says
Local SportsMar. 2
Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list, AP source says
Chris Manon scores 23 points in Vanderbilt's 97-93 overtime win over No. 14 Missouri
Local SportsMar. 2
Chris Manon scores 23 points in Vanderbilt's 97-93 overtime win over No. 14 Missouri
Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illinois in regular-season finale
Local SportsMar. 1
Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illinois in regular-season finale
Season ends for Redhawks WBB following routing road loss at Eastern Illinois
Local SportsMar. 1
Season ends for Redhawks WBB following routing road loss at Eastern Illinois
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy