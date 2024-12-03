Southeast Missouri State’s losing streak stretched to 10 as the Redhawks fell to Morehead State 63-57 on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Morehead, KY.

SEMO (4-18, 2-11) won two straight conference games before a 10-game skid dropped the Redhawks to last place in the Ohio Valley Conference, where they are tied with SIUE.

Zoe Best and Lexi McCully each scored 16 points to lead the Redhawks, while Ainaya Williams added 10 points.

Chrishawn Coleman led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points and Kuryn Brunson added 11 points.

McCully made a three point jump shot to pull the Redhawks within a basket, trailing only 11-9 with 5:43 left in the first quarter. The Eagles then went on a 9-3 run highlighted by three-pointers from Marquez and Coleman to finish the opening period leading 20-14.

The Redhawks once again kept it close in the second period after a three-pointer from Williamson cut their deficit to 23-21 with 5:12 left in the half. However, a layup from Best was all the offense SEMO could muster in the remainder of the quarter, as the Eagles then went on an 8-2 run to lead 31-23 at halftime.

The Redhawks clawed back to tie the game 39-39 on a layup from Anjelicia Del Valle. A free throw from her and Briah Hampton gave SEMO a 41-39 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

The lead didn’t last long as Morehead State scored seven unanswered points to get back ahead at 46-41 entering the fourth quarter. Despite outscoring them 18-16 in the third quarter, the Redhawks weren’t able to transfer that momentum into the fourth quarter.

The Redhawks have come close to tying the game twice in the fourth quarter. A three-pointer by Best (54-53) and a mid-range jump shot by McCully (56-55) each had SEMO within one point.

The Eagles went on a 7-2 run to close out the game, with Sophie Bussard‘s layup being the last bit of offense from SEMO.

The Redhawks shot 19-of-59 from the field, including 5-of-18 from the three-point line. SEMO also shot 14-of-19 from the free throw line.

The Eagles shot 15-of-59 from the field, including 6-of-24 from the three-point line. MSU also shot 27-of-38 from the free throw line, which ultimately gave it the advantage.

SEMO will travel to Southern Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 8.