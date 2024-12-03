Both Sikeston wrestling teams returned to the mat on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Bulldogs emerged victorious over Kennett in dual action at the Field House while the Lady Bulldogs went 3-1 in the Park Hills Central Lady Rebel Duals.

“All our wrestlers went out and did their jobs,” said Sikeston coach Charles David. “We had four varsity boys out of the lineup. Those who replaced them wrestled hard, fought and scrapped. Overall, we wrestled with toughness and I was proud of our performance and effort.”

The Bulldogs (8-6 overall) won 36-18 over the Indians (8-7) by dominating in key matches, particularly in the lighter and middleweight classes.

Sikeston's Conner Michael (17-7) and Anthony Lindsey (15-8) set the tone early with dominant technical falls. Michael controlled his match at 138 pounds, rolling to a 17-2 victory over Kennett's James Shields, while Lindsey followed up with a 17-1 win at 144 pounds against Michael Williams.

Kendarrious Love (7-8) kept the Bulldogs rolling at 157 pounds, earning a commanding 22-5 technical fall over Bryson Tilman and Jonathan Northern (6-17) wrapped up his match at 175, quickly pinning Lucus Crum in just 59 seconds.

Ben McDermott secured a 22-18 decision over Joel Lopez at 215 pounds in a test of endurance and technique, as both wrestlers exchanged multiple points in a tight, action-packed match.

However, Kennett also picked up some wins, including Fred Patterson’s 20-5 technical fall over Blaze Wren (6-12) at 126, Lavon Downey’s 19-8 major decision over Bob Katsantonis (2-7) at 165, and Kevin Thompson’s 8-1 decision over Wesley Patterson (20-8) at 285 pounds.

Sikeston’s Louis Montjoy (4-4) and Collin Scott (18-5), along with Kennett’s Logan Decker, each earned wins by forfeit.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs competed at the Park Hills Central Lady Rebel Duals, where they came away with three victories and just one loss.

Sikeston (9-4) kicked off its day with a 42-6 win over Affton (2-7). The Lady Bulldogs’ victory was largely built on forfeits, with the teams splitting the two actual matchups. At 120, Sikeston’s Demi Wren (14-19) pinned Maiya Brown, while Affton’s Abby Guinta earned a fall over Michaiahes Mays (11-7) at 190.

Park Hills Central (4-3) handed Sikeston its only loss on the day, 36-24.

The dual opened with Ellie Douglass (25-7) earning a pin over Kate Newsom at 105 pounds. At 125 pounds, Mackenzie Mason (15-16) came through with a quick 57-second pin over Lillie Wright, but the Lady Bulldogs then dropped the next four matches.

The team bounced back in its next match, cruising to a 48-12 win over St. Puis X (3-5).

Wren pinned Faith Sebastian in 1:11, and Charlie Torres (11-17) followed suit with a 1:58 fall over Kaihlynn Julius at 130.

Sikeston finished the day with a 48-0 victory over Steelville (3-4), highlighted by several strong individual performances, including more pinfalls by Douglass, Mason and Torres.