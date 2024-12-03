Sikeston derails Gateway Legacy with hot perimeter shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs have seen a variety of defenses this season from man-to-man to different types of zones, but they seem to answers for whatever their opponent throws at them.

On Saturday afternoon, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy went with a 2-3 zone and dared the Bulldogs to shoot from the perimeter, but Sikeston was happy to oblige as they hit a season-high 12 3-pointers on their way to a comfortable 70-44 victory at the Sikeston Field House.

“We work on our shooting every day and we have a team full of great shooters,” Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield said. “We are a team that can score in different ways and tonight I think you saw how well we can shoot the ball.”

Sikeston (14-2) led just 13-10 after one quarter but broke the game open completely in the second quarter, hitting six 3-pointers to turn the game into a blowout.

Leading 16-12, the Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run capped by a Lekereon McCray 3-pointer with 3:00 left in the half to give his team a 33-12 advantage.

Sikeston out-scored Gateway Legacy 32-6 in the second quarter to take a 45-16 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs’ full-court press caused problems for the Lions, leading to numerous fast-break baskets.

Sikeston forced 17 turnovers in the game.

“We had a good run there in the second quarter,” Holifield said. “It all started on the defensive end. We were able to get some steals and hustled to some loose balls and that is what really got us going.”

The Bulldogs continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, opening up a 61-24 advantage on a Tristan Wiggins 3-pointer with 3:43 left in the period to match the biggest lead of the night.

Sikeston carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter where the mercy clock ran most of the way until the final minute when the Lions brought the margin under a 30 points.

A Chris Artis 3-pointer at the 7:40 mark of the fourth quarter was the only points the Bulldogs scored in the final frame. Reserves played out the rest of the game from there.

Sikeston was led by McCray’s 17 points, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Wiggins followed up with 14 points.

Kobe Thomas came off the bench for 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the decisive second quarter.

P.J. Farmer had 11 points with five assists and five steals. Marquel Murray had a team-high six assists with three steals and three blocked shots.

Sikeston hit 12 of 32 (38 percent) from 3-point range in the game.

Gateway Legacy was led by Jean Pierre Villegas with 17 points.

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy is a college preparatory school located in Florissant, Mo., with over 100 international students from over 45 countries.

Sikeston will be back on the road next week in the Union Invitational Tournament. The Bulldogs are the top seed in the tournament and will play the eighth-seeded Blue Knights on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Gateway Legacy 10 6 19 9 -- 44

Sikeston 13 32 22 3 -- 70

GATEWAY LEGACY (44) – Jean Pierre Villegas 17, Jerry Baez 10, Bruno Krause 9, Eric Milan 6, David Gregovic 2. FG 21, FT 0-3, F 7. 3-pointers: Villegas 1, Krause 1. Fouled out: none).

SIKESTON (70) – Lekereon McCray 17, Tristan Wiggins 14, Kobe Thomas 12, P.J. Farmer 11, Chris Artis 8, Trace Sadler 4, Marquel Murray 2, Malachi Davis 2. FG 27, FT 4-5, F 6. (3-pointers: Thomas 4, McCray 3, Wiggins 2, Farmer 2, Artis 1. Fouled out: none).

Junior varsity

Sikeston’s J.V. team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 76-39 win over Gateway Legacy’s junior varsity.

Sikeston was led by Quay Allen’s 17 points. Will Lape and Jay Ray each scored 12 points.