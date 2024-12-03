SIKESTON — Landri Hammontree’s third-quarter takeover was nothing short of electric, as the senior guard scored or assisted on every single one of the team’s points in the frame, leading Sikeston to a 52-50 victory against Perryville at the Field House on Monday, Jan. 27.

Hammontree’s 28-point performance, coupled with five assists, two rebounds, and two steals, not only powered the Lady Bulldogs (10-8, 1-2 SEMO) over the Lady Pirates (6-9, 2-3 JCAA), but also moved her one step closer to the program’s all-time scoring record.

“She really needed this,” said Sikeston coach Vaughn Shephard. “It was an outstanding game for her. She had been in a bit of a slump, but tonight, she was locked in. I remember telling my assistant coach we had to keep getting her the ball because she was on fire. She did a great job staying aggressive and being that sharpshooter for us.”

While Hammontree’s performance was the standout story, the win was also marked by a key milestone from Marlie Crook.

Entering the game, Crook had already tied her own record for most blocks in a season with 74, a milestone she set last year as a sophomore. However, in this contest, she surpassed that number with a rejection early in the game that led to a timeout for a brief moment of recognition.

With seven regular-season games remaining, Hammontree is well-positioned to break the scoring record, while Crook’s block total is poised to grow even further.

“It was a chippy game tonight and got a little physical,” Shephard said. “We were slow and sluggish at the start and sometimes emotions fly, but our girls were able to close out the game by keeping our composure, staying true to what we know and taking good care of the basketball. We were also smart in clutch moments.”

Perryville came out strong early, jumping to a quick lead. But Hammontree responded with a couple of clutch free throws to tie the game, and Faith Calvin put Sikeston ahead with a key trip to the charity stripe.

The Lady Bulldogs capped off the first quarter with a 14-11 advantage, thanks to Kennedi Sims' steal and fast-break layup in the final 10 seconds.

The start of the second quarter saw the Lady Pirates narrow the gap to 17-16 after a three-pointer from Zoe Hoehn and a strong take by Manuela Robinson. Perryville then tied the game at 20-20 after a strong take by Aby Amberger.

Crook quickly responded, converting an and-one opportunity to put Sikeston back on top, but Perryville edged ahead 24-23 with a steal and score by Kara Williams with one minute and 26 left in the second quarter.

As the clock ticked toward halftime, Sims stole the ball after sprinting the length of the court and pushed it to Crook, who was fouled and sank both free throws with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to give the Lady Bulldogs a slim advantage heading into the break.

“That was big,” Shephard said. “We needed a little momentum going into the half. [Sims] triggered that play with some incredible hustle and [Crook] was clutch.”

The third quarter was Hammontree’s, as opened the second half with a tough finish through contact. Hammontree then calmly drained a baseline floater before setting up Crook for back-to-back baskets. With the game still close, Hammontree buried a 3-pointer off an assist from Sims to stretch the lead to 36-24.

Perryville ended its scoring drought with a basket from Caroline Gremaud, but Hammontree came right back with a highlight that had everyone in the gym buzzing.

With the game’s best move yet, Hammontree crossed up her defender at the 3-point line, causing her to lose her balance and crash to the floor. While the defender's teammate picked her up off the ground, Hammontree made no hesitation, knocking down another 3-pointer with effortless confidence.

Hammontree put an exclamation point on her dominant stretch with a rare 4-point play as she drained a shot from behind the arc, absorbed contact, and sank the free throw with 0.2 seconds left on the clock, giving Sikeston a 48-32 advantage.

In just the third quarter, Hammontree scored 17, making all four of her 3-point attempts, and dished out three assists.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the fourth quarter with a quick boost from Jo'Merrah Montjoy, who converted a layup to extend the lead to 18.

“Coach always says whatever we do in practice, you will always do in a game,” Montjoy said. “So we’ve really been coming together in practice, communicating better and trying to make a positive impact on each other. “

At that moment, it seemed as if Sikeston was in complete control. But that’s when the game took a turn.

The Lady Pirates began to chip away at the lead, cutting it to 50-35 with a 3-pointer from Amberger.

Calvin had a timely layup to make it 52-35, but that would be the team’s last basket.

“I like how we got a lot of steals and fast breaks tonight,” Calvin said. “The energy was there.”

From there, Perryville would not be denied. Amberger buried another 3-pointer to close the gap to 52-38, and although the Lady Bulldogs managed to hold onto a double-digit advantage for much of the final period, the Lady Pirates’ relentless pressure made things increasingly tense.

With just under two minutes remaining, the intensity hit its peak. Amberger knocked down a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to 52-45, and just moments later, with 1:22 on the clock, Zoe Hoehn unleashed a 3-pointer that swished through the net, cutting the lead to 52-48—suddenly, Sikeston’s advantage was hanging by a thread, and the game had shifted from a controlled lead to a full-on battle for survival.

The situation turned critical as Williams drove inside and finished at the rim, making it a one-possession game with one minute remaining.

But just when it seemed like the game was on the verge of a stunning comeback, Sikeston’s defense came up with the answers as Perryville’s final three trips down the floor ended empty, as Hammontree swiped a decisive steal with five seconds left to finally put an end to the late-game drama.

“I’m proud of these girls for staying together while we faced a little bit of adversity,” Shephard concluded. “Emotions were high but we digressed. We try to teach them to keep playing and don’t worry about anything else, and they did that. We’re banged up and it wasn’t pretty but we closed it out.”

Crook added 11 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, two steals, and an assist, while Sims contributed five points, five assists, four steals, three rebounds, and a block. Montjoy chipped in with five points, five rebounds, and two steals. Calvin matched Crook with a team-high eight rebounds and scored three points. Hoehn and Amberger each led the Lady Pirates with 14 points.

Perryville travels to Saxony Lutheran (3-12, 0-2 SEMO) on Jan. 29, and Sikeston follows on Jan. 30.

__SIKESTON 52, PERRYVILLE 50__

Perryville 11 13 8 18 — 50

Sikeston 14 11 23 4 — 52

Perryville (50) — Zoe Hoehn 14, Aby Amberger 14, Kara Williams 8, Madeleine Gremaud 8, Manuela Robinson 4, Caroline Gremaud 2. FG: 21. FT: 2-4. F: 18. (3-pointers: Hoehn 4, Amberger 2. Fouled out: Robinson.)

Sikeston (52) — Landri Hammontree 28, Marlie Crook 11, Kennedi Sims 5, Jo’Merrah Montjoy 5, Faith Calvin 3. FG: 16. FT: 14-19. F: 12. (3-pointers: Hammontree 5. Fouled out: None.)