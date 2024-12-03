SIKESTON — From powerful pins to perfectly timed reversals, Sikeston delivered across the mat on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The Bulldogs (7-4) outlasted Poplar Bluff and Anna-Jonesboro (Ill.) in two tight contests, while the Lady Bulldogs (5-2) cruised past Poplar Bluff to complete a successful showing in a triangular meet at the Field House.

“We were able to take people into deep water and make them uncomfortable,” said Sikeston coach Charles Michael. “We were tough, fought hard, and didn’t back down. From the outset, we gave up a lot of team points because we didn’t have a full lineup, and forfeits really add up. But we got the needed pins, won close matches, and never stopped fighting."

In a back-and-forth battle with Anna-Jonesboro, Sikeston was in a tight spot early on, giving up points due to forfeits in the lighter-weight classes. However, the Bulldogs’ power wrestlers answered the call, securing pins and technical falls to turn the tide.

At the 138-pound weight class, Conner Michael opened Sikeston’s scoring with a dominant 21-4 technical fall over Wyatt Wright. This momentum shift was built upon further when Anthony Lindsey pinned Zach Orange in just 1:55 at 144, and Colin Scott followed suit with a quick pin in 23 seconds at 155.

The Bulldogs’ intensity on the mat continued as Tristan Leavitt scored a fall in 2:09 at 157, and Quentin Wilkins cruised to a 16-1 technical fall at 165. Sam McGill (190) kept the momentum going with a pin at 1:42, and Wesley Patterson (285) sealed the win with a fall in 3:17.

Despite a few setbacks—losing by falls at 126, 175, and 215 — Sikeston's ability to control the key matchups and secure falls in critical moments proved to be the deciding factor in the 40-36 interstate faceoff.

In the next matchup against Poplar Bluff, Sikeston again faced some challenges with early forfeits but responded with aggressive wrestling when the opportunity arose. Blaze Wren (126) battled through Adrian Paulson-Riveros, securing a 14-7 win, while Lindsey grinded out a 7-3 win over Gavin Stroup.

The Bulldogs then put together a string of falls, with Scott pinning Garrett Dearborn in 3:04, and Leavitt securing a fall in 1:38.

McGill and Ben McDermott (215) each secured falls, and Patterson capped the 36-30 triumph over the Mules with a decisive pin in 3:21.

Poplar Bluff’s wins came at 132, 175, and 215, where Zach Gibbons, Elijah Harper, and Mason Green earned pins for the Mules.

On the girls' side, Sikeston defeated Poplar Bluff in a one-sided contest 36-12.

The Lady Bulldogs won five matches by forfeit, including Ellie Douglass (100), Demi Wren (120), Shanell Williams (155), Emma Franco (170), and Michaiahes Mays (190), but it was Mackenzie Mason (125) who led the on the mat, delivering one of her best performances of the season by securing a second-period pin over Aleena Friend.

"She never gave up, continued to wrestle through all positions and believed in herself,” Michael said.

The only blemish for Sikeston came at 130 pounds, where Poplar Bluff’s Hayleigh Taylor secured a pin in 4:47.

“These were big wins for our program,” Michael concluded. “It was a team effort all the way through.”

Sikeston returns to action with another triangular meet on Wednesday, Jan. 15.