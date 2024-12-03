BROSELEY — A sixth-grade student was detained Monday after a loaded handgun was discovered in a duffel bag on a Twin Rivers R-X School District bus, according to Superintendent Rob Brown.

The student has told authorities he had no intention of using it and was unaware it was in his bag, according to reports.

The incident occurred as the bus, carrying fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams, traveled to Naylor High School for a game, Brown said in a statement that was released Monday night.

A student reportedly alerted a staff member to the presence of the weapon.

Staff members secured the bag and moved the student to the front of the bus, then contacted school administrators and law enforcement. Ripley County sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Naylor High School and confiscated the handgun, which was loaded but did not have a round chambered. The student was taken to the Stoddard County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Brown emphasized the district’s zero-tolerance policy for weapons on school property and said student safety is a top priority.

“The coaching staff immediately gained possession of the duffel bag and moved the student to the front of the bus,” Brown said, who also said, “While this remains an ongoing and active investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident with no other students involved.”

Ripley County sheriff’s deputies said in a report the student could face charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

“During an interview the suspect said he had no intention of harming anyone, and had been unaware the weapon was in the bag before boarding the bus,” Ripley County sheriff’s deputies reported.

Brown commended the staff and bus driver for their “swift, decisive action, communication, and calm demeanor.”

Naylor R-II School District officials confirmed the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Twin Rivers with the investigation.

Brown declined to provide further details about law enforcement’s intervention or the actions of school staff, citing active shooter training protocols and a desire to protect staff from unwanted attention.

Brown said the district is considering policy revisions in response to the incident, which will be discussed at the next school board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. He assured the community that the incident appeared to be isolated and that the district is taking all necessary steps to prevent future occurrences.

“I understand that incidents such as this can be very unsettling and I want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to address this situation and prevent similar incidents in the future,” Brown said. “I appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to ensure a safe environment for all.”

Community members with further questions are encouraged to contact the Twin Rivers Central Office at 573-328-4321.