Local SportsMarch 4, 2025

South Iron completes comeback victory over Hayti

South Iron Panthers rally from an eight-point deficit to defeat Hayti 60-57 in the Class 2 Tournament, carried by Sawyer Hutt's 37 points.

Kaelin Triggs ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat
Sawyer Hutt of South Iron, No. 2, drives to the paint for a basket.
Sawyer Hutt of South Iron, No. 2, drives to the paint for a basket.Photo by Kaelin Triggs, Delta Dunklin Democrat.
Hayti's Ja'Vonte Payne knocks down two free throws in the second half of their Sectional matchup against South Iron.
Hayti's Ja'Vonte Payne knocks down two free throws in the second half of their Sectional matchup against South Iron.Photo by Kaelin Triggs, Delta Dunklin Democrat.

South Iron beat the Hayti Indians in the Sectional round of the Class 2 Tournament.

The final score was 60-57, as the South Iron Panthers came back from an eight-point deficit in the first half.

South Iron senior Sawyer Hutt led the Panthers with a game high 37 points.

He was one of only three players on South Iron's team to score a field goal throughout the game. Junior Wyatt Funk finished with five points, hitting one three-pointer and two free throws. Freshman Casen Chilton was the third player to make a field goal as he finished an 'and-one' basket for a three-point conversion and scored two free throws on a separate occasion.

For the Indians, Nicolai Kombat was their leading scorer with 21 points, while J'Vonte Payne followed with 16 points.

Unfortunately, the Indians' season will come to end after a 17-5 record and a Class 2 District 1 title. This is the furthest the Indians have made it since 2018, when they took second at state.

South Iron will advance to face Puxico in the Class 2 Quarterfinals on March 7. The Panthers will host this game at South Iron High School, with tip-off set at 6 p.m.

