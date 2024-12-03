South Iron completes comeback victory over Hayti

South Iron beat the Hayti Indians in the Sectional round of the Class 2 Tournament.

The final score was 60-57, as the South Iron Panthers came back from an eight-point deficit in the first half.

South Iron senior Sawyer Hutt led the Panthers with a game high 37 points.

He was one of only three players on South Iron's team to score a field goal throughout the game. Junior Wyatt Funk finished with five points, hitting one three-pointer and two free throws. Freshman Casen Chilton was the third player to make a field goal as he finished an 'and-one' basket for a three-point conversion and scored two free throws on a separate occasion.

For the Indians, Nicolai Kombat was their leading scorer with 21 points, while J'Vonte Payne followed with 16 points.

Unfortunately, the Indians' season will come to end after a 17-5 record and a Class 2 District 1 title. This is the furthest the Indians have made it since 2018, when they took second at state.

South Iron will advance to face Puxico in the Class 2 Quarterfinals on March 7. The Panthers will host this game at South Iron High School, with tip-off set at 6 p.m.