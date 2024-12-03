Streaky Dexter riding its defense into state tournament

There was little indication that the Dexter High School varsity boy’s basketball squad would be where it is this morning.

The Bearcats entered the MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 tournament last week having lost two consecutive games, and their defensive play wasn’t exactly clicking.

To add to the difficult situation, Dexter was going to have to get past Notre Dame to win the District, and the Bulldogs had annihilated the Bearcats by 24 points on Feb. 25.

“Defensively, we have to do a better job,” veteran Dexter coach Chad Allen said prior to facing Notre Dame. “We gave up way too many points the last time.

“If we can keep the game in the 50s, then we’ll have a chance.”

And if the Bearcats limited the Bulldogs to just 35 points, then it would really help their chances, and that is precisely what Allen’s kids did on Friday, beating Notre Dame 37-35 in the C4D1 championship game.

The victory advances Dexter (14-13) to tonight’s C4S1 game against Potosi (22-4) at 6 p.m. at the Bearcat Event Center.

The Bearcats are a young group, with four new varsity players (junior forward Landon Annesser, sophomore guard Will Guethle, sophomore center Elijah Ibrhim, and junior guard Carter Stone) playing much more significant roles than earlier in their careers. That youth explains the streakiness of Dexter this season.

Allen’s team opened 2025 with six defeats in nine games before winning three straight games late in the season.

“We’re definitely getting better as the season goes along,” Allen said following the third of those wins. “These guys are stepping up.

“It’s a good thing to have.”

Dexter closed its regular season with a pair of losses (to Notre Dame and Poplar Bluff) and gave up 67 and 64 points in those losses, respectively. However, in District play, the Bearcats stiffened up and gave up just 49 points to Kennett before Friday’s magnificent performance.

The C4D1 title was the second for Dexter in the past three seasons, and the 14th victory assures the team of a non-losing season.

Potosi won the C4D2 tournament with a 58-50 victory over Ste. Genevieve, following a 60-58 thriller over Bayless in the semifinal round.

The championship was the first for the Trojans since 2015.

“At this time of year,” Allen said after beating Kennett in the C4D1 semifinal, “it’s about surviving and advancing.”