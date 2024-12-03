SIKESTON — When Olivia Wagoner barreled through defenders for layups after layup, it was clear the weight room had become her second home.

Stronger and more aggressive than ever, Wagoner’s power and polish set the tone as Notre Dame overwhelmed Sikeston 63-25 on Thursday at the Field House.

“A lot of it is just confidence,” said Notre Dame coach Kirk Boeller. “She’s better at believing in her skill set and knowing what to do with the ball. She’s mentally prepared for each game and has come a long way.”

Wagoner’s stronger frame wasn’t just noticeable — it was a difference-maker in the paint.

The senior forward powered her way to a game-high 15 points, demonstrating speed and physicality on both ends of the floor. Her dominance in the paint, ability to finish through contact, and knack for securing key rebounds left a lasting imprint on the game.

“Don’t take breaks and never give up,” Wagoner said of her growth as a player. “Keep pushing yourself to reach your fullest potential.”

Despite being shorthanded, Sikeston (7-8, 1-2 SEMO Conference) stayed within striking distance early, taking a 5-2 lead after Landri Hammontree drained a step-back 3-pointer. However, Notre Dame’s (7-4, 2-0 SEMO Conference) defense quickly tightened, taking full control of the game before the end of the first quarter.

Elizabeth Barnette scored inside to answer, and Skylar Craft turned a steal into a transition basket to give Notre Dame its first lead, 6-5, with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The surge continued as Notre Dame closed the period ahead 14-8 behind baskets from Mia Panton, Sophia DeJournett, and Barnette.

From there, Wagoner imposed her will. She powered her way to the rim through contact to open the second quarter, finishing with a tough layup that pushed Notre Dame’s lead into double digits. That bucket ignited a 14-0 run, as the visitors overwhelmed Sikeston with smothering defense and efficient offense, extending the lead to 30-8

“We played with a lot of energy on both sides of the ball tonight,” Boeller said. “The defense set our pace early and I was proud of our effort. It was four total quarters of playing hard. The past month or so, we’ve put together really good quarters but not a full game. It was great to see us do that tonight.”

Hammontree, Sikeston’s primary ball handler and offensive threat, ended the drought with another 3-pointer and a driving layup. However, Notre Dame carried a commanding 34-13 lead into halftime after Wagoner scored back-to-back baskets inside to close the second quarter.

“We were pretty good blocking out, rebounding and on defense,” Wagoner said. “We came to play.”

In the second half, Notre Dame continued to dominate by relying on its depth and balance. While Sikeston struggled with ball-handling against Notre Dame’s pressure—relying heavily on Hammontree to create—the defensive intensity wore the home team down. Turnovers and tied-up possessions plagued Sikeston, as Notre Dame pounced on loose balls and forced jump balls repeatedly.

“We just kept pushing ourselves to play hard,” Panton said. “We never let up and kept pushing.”

Sikeston gave a solid effort, but a lack of ball-handling depth made it difficult to sustain possessions.

Notre Dame's well-rounded offense featured contributions from eight players, including Barnette, who had 12, and Panton, who added 10. Hammontree led Sikeston with 14.

Looking ahead, Notre Dame will host Class 3, No. 3 Doniphan (10-1, 2-0 Ozark Foothills Conference) on Monday, Jan. 20, while Sikeston will travel to Bloomfield to face Richland (8-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“We have to keep working hard in practice and playing as a team,” Panton said. “Everyone has to keep pushing each other to do their best.”

__NOTRE DAME 63, SIKESTON 25__

Notre Dame 14 20 16 13 — 63

Sikeston 8 5 10 2 — 25

Notre Dame (63) — Olivia Wagoner 15, Elizabeth Barnette 12, Mia Panton 10, Madisyn Erbst 8, Skylar Craft 7, Aubrey Keran 5, Sophia DeJournett 4, Eloiza Marquez 2. FG: 27. FT: 4-9. F: 10. (3-pointers: Panton 2, Erbst 1, Craft 1, Keran 1. Fouled out: None.)

Sikeston (25) — Landri Hammontree 14, Marlie Crook 9, Faith Calvin 2. FG: 10. FT: 3-6. F: 7. (3-pointers: Hammontree 2. Fouled out: None.)