NEW MADRID, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals are among the nation’s oldest baseball teams. At 100, Virginia Haubold is one of their oldest fans.

In celebration of her 100th birthday, the New Madrid Living Center went red in her honor on Feb. 7. There was a Cardinal-themed birthday cake and Cardinal decorations along with ballpark snacks.

Other honors included a visit from New Madrid Mayor Nick White, who read a proclamation from the Missouri Senate honoring her centennial milestone. And, of course, there was a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Her love of baseball stems from her childhood, Haubold recalled.

Born Feb. 7, 1925, in Bernie, she was the 12th of 13 children in her family.

“Oh man, we had a time. We always had something to do – good or bad,” she recalled with a laugh.

With her 12 siblings, Haubold said they played baseball in the summer. In the winter there were basketball games in the family’s barn loft.

When it was too dark to play outside, the children used the table where the family of 15 ate their meals for table tennis or card games.

Haubold worked for an insurance company until marrying Joe Haubold. She then worked as bookkeeper and secretary at a cotton gin operated by E.B. Gee until the arrival of daughter, Barbara, and son, Bill.

Barbara Haubold Denton recalls their busy lives as she grew up on the family farm east of Marston. Baseball was an important part of her parents’ life and she said they spent many a summer night at ballgames throughout the county. Once a year there was a family trip to St. Louis to watch the Cardinals play.

In addition to helping on the farm, raising her family and attending ball games, Haubold was an active member of the Lilbourn Baptist Church. Also she served as a teacher’s aide, where, according to the Senate proclamation, she “taught each student to savor each day, find dignity in hard work and approach each day with unbridled optimism.”

Haubold said she doesn’t really know what to attribute her longevity to. Perhaps it was growing up active and staying active, she said, adding she wished she could be more active today.

Bethany Morgan, social services director at the New Madrid Living Center, praised Haubold’s independence, memory and wit, noting her selection as the center’s rodeo queen last August.

“She is one of the kindest people you will ever meet,” Morgan said. “She loves the staff and the other residents.”

The only thing Haubold doesn’t love is the time from the end of baseball season until the spring games begin.

“I’m ready for them to get back to playing,” she said. “I’ll watch the Super Bowl, if I can stay awake, but I really prefer baseball.”