Feb. 19
Beau Thomas Williams, Lauren Elizabeth Akins, Frank Hadder, Jacob Allen Nesselrodt, Jamie Barnwell Phillips, Logan Clay Broughton, Kassie Garza
Feb. 20
Michael Trapp, Margaret McConnell, Madison Lathum Kerulis, Jaime Sarten, Sherry Brown
Feb. 21
Luann Riley, Wilson Scott Coggins, Joseph Dalton Hunter, John F. Smith
Feb. 22
Carson McClarty, Camilla Kathryn Bell, Furgie Hunter
Feb. 23
Freddie B. Copeland, Melinda Graham, Gabriel Michael Copanas, Gerald Murphy, Alexander McArthur, Heidi Elizabeth Hunter, Ashley Vann Larrew
Feb. 24
Mickey Abner, Matthew Hunter McGee
Feb. 25
Taylor Renee Whitehead, Kevin Dawson, Kristi Cox Whitehead, Clyde Dawson
Calendar courtesy of the New Madrid Historical Museum