Weekly RecordFebruary 18, 2025

Birthdays

This article lists birthdays from February 19-25, featuring names like Beau Thomas Williams and Lauren Elizabeth Akins, with the calendar provided by the New Madrid Historical Museum.

Feb. 19

Beau Thomas Williams, Lauren Elizabeth Akins, Frank Hadder, Jacob Allen Nesselrodt, Jamie Barnwell Phillips, Logan Clay Broughton, Kassie Garza

Feb. 20

Michael Trapp, Margaret McConnell, Madison Lathum Kerulis, Jaime Sarten, Sherry Brown

Feb. 21

Luann Riley, Wilson Scott Coggins, Joseph Dalton Hunter, John F. Smith

Feb. 22

Carson McClarty, Camilla Kathryn Bell, Furgie Hunter

Feb. 23

Freddie B. Copeland, Melinda Graham, Gabriel Michael Copanas, Gerald Murphy, Alexander McArthur, Heidi Elizabeth Hunter, Ashley Vann Larrew

Feb. 24

Mickey Abner, Matthew Hunter McGee

Feb. 25

Taylor Renee Whitehead, Kevin Dawson, Kristi Cox Whitehead, Clyde Dawson

Calendar courtesy of the New Madrid Historical Museum

