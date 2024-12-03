All sections
Weekly RecordMarch 11, 2025

Birthdays

Celebrate the birthdays of notable individuals from March 12-18, as listed by the New Madrid Historical Museum, including Thomas Lee Akins, Janis Kay Brown, and Kevin James Phillips.

March 12

Thomas Lee Akins, C.J. Chism, Denver Williams, Cole Mackenzie Graham, Pam Rost O’Keefe, Todd Williams, Cyrus Cole Frye

March 13

David Riley Ellington, Michael Hunter, Tommy Hunter, Charlotte Carpenter May

March 14

Louis J. Smith Jr.

March 15

Janis Kay Brown, Lane Parker Cartwright

March 16

Kathryn Elizabeth Grissom, Joshua Adam St. Mary, Matthew Steven Young, Rex Leible

March 17

Blake Jordan, William “Will” David Ferguson, Edward Patrick Deegan, Kim St. Mary Hall

March 18

Kevin James Phillips, Audra Porter Engel, Jackson Jones

Courtesy of the New Madrid Historical Museum

