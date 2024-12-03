NEW MADRID, Mo. — Two of the four school districts in New Madrid County have contested elections in April.

Incumbents Jenny Cope and Ryan Eddy have filed for the two three-year terms open on the New Madrid County R-1 School Board.

Voters will fill a one-year unexpired term as well as two three-year terms on the Portageville School Board. Incumbents Michael Prince and Micah Rone along with Karen S. Gowan, Maude Marie Conrad and Tiffany Jackson-Edmondson are candidates for the two three-year terms. Jon Warren, Christopher Stinnett and Towina M. Jones are seeking the one-year unexpired term.

There are four candidates vying for the two openings on the Gideon School District. Seeking the three-year terms are Scott LaMarr, Larry Wiggs. Vicky Raymond and Paul Hewitt.

Daniel Presley and Jeff White, who currently serve on the Risco School Board, are unopposed in their election bids.

When there are the same number of candidates as the number of openings on a school board, Missouri does not require the District to hold an election. Only patrons in the Portageville and Gideon School Districts will cast ballots for school board candidates at the April 8 election.