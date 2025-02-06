Countywide Chamber proposed

NEW MADRID, Mo. - A new, improved Chamber of Commerce is on its way.

Although not part of his official capacity, City Administrator Aaron Griffin reported to the City Council of efforts to revamp the Chamber of Commerce. The New Madrid Chamber of Commerce was dissolved last September.

Griffin and others are proposing a countywide Chamber of Commerce.

“It is not sustainable for little towns to have their own chambers,” he said. “Banding together has really been successful for folks and more chambers are starting to go countywide. You can get more done on a county level.”

In February organizers will begin outreach efforts to demonstrate the advantages of membership.

“To be a prosperous community you need a good chamber of commerce,” Griffin said. “We think taking it to a county level will do that.”